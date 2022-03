No Bowers, no problem at tight end

Now he is a sophomore. And the excitement for the Bulldogs isn’t alone. Bowers is just the star at the top of a Christmas tree full of talented tight ends. The good/bad news about that feature is that Bowers won’t be in action this spring. The 6-foot-4, 230-pounder underwent surgery in early February to repair a labrum injury to his left shoulder. So, what’s good about that? First, it means Georgia’s many other tight ends will get all reps through 14 workouts and the G-Day Game. Two, countless Bulldogs undergo this particular shoulder procedure each off-season and come back the following fall with no problems. All-America linebacker Nakobe Dean was among those who thrived in the wake of surgery last fall. Subtitles 101621 Athens: Georgia tight end Darnell Washington jumps Kentucky defender DeAndre Square for a first-quarter first-quarter defeat in an NCAA college football game on Saturday, October 16, 2021 in Athens. Curtis Compton / [email protected] Credit: Curtis Compton / [email protected] Credit: Curtis Compton / [email protected] Subtitles 101621 Athens: Georgia tight end Darnell Washington jumps Kentucky defender DeAndre Square for a first-quarter first-quarter defeat in an NCAA college football game on Saturday, October 16, 2021 in Athens. Curtis Compton / [email protected] Credit: Curtis Compton / [email protected] Credit: Curtis Compton / [email protected] Returning starters: Brock Bowers (6-4, 230, So.) and Darnell Washington (6-7, 265, Jr.)

Washington Outlook: The NCAA transfer portal is always beckoning, and it made the Bulldogs quite anxious about Washington after their magical 14-1 season ended on January 10 in Indianapolis. Washington is a former 5 star recruiting prospect and No. 1 ranked tight end from Las Vegas. He came to Georgia to be included in his pro style attack, not to be chasing a freshman phenom. Fortunately for both him and the Bulldogs, offensive coordinator Todd Monken likes to use talented tight ends, and he usually plays them two at a time. Even after Washington missed the first four games of the season with a broken foot in the preseason camp, he even finished with six starts. And while Bowers started 14 games, they started several games together, including the SEC Championship and national title games against Alabama. Washington got the wink solo against Michigan in the Orange Bowl. With Bowers sidelined, Washington will be able to hone his route-running and pass-receiving skills with the No. 1 offense. Meanwhile, Georgia remains charged in the position. In addition to Washington, the Bulldogs return to Ryland Good and Brett Seither, adding the No. 2 tight end in the nation in Cumming’s 6-5, 225-pound Oscar Delp, who was among the 19 early entrants to participate. at the spring ball. The future is dazzlingly bright at this position.

