Oleksandra Balaba plays tennis at Louisiana-Monroe while her family is in Ukraine
As tensions rose between Russia and Ukraine,Oleksandra Balaba immediately contacted attorney friends who were exploring options to bring her loved ones to the United States if circumstances escalated.
Now she’s glued to her phone all hours of the day, waiting for an update from her younger sister or parents.
“She texts me pretty much every day asking ‘when are you going to get me out of here,” Balaba said. “I feel terrible because there is no answer to that at the moment.”
Balaba came from Ukraine to play tennis at Louisiana-Monroe. The sophomore left for the spring semester with the expectation of seeing her family in a month. Now that is uncertain.
More:How parents and guardians can talk to children about scary topics like the war in Ukraine
One day, walking back to her room, she got a text from her sister asking if she could talk. Immediately Balaba knew something was wrong, as it was too early in the day for Ukraine. Her sister tried to play it off by saying she wanted to check in with her, but Balaba took to social media to get a real answer that Russia had invaded Ukraine.
“I’m like ‘Don’t lie to me’ and she starts to cry and says, ‘They are attacking us, I can hear the bombs, the explosions. We are now packing our things,'” Balaba said.
‘No War’ shows support, but heartbroken at what is happening in Ukraine
Balaba has had her teammates and friends in Louisiana to comfort her and make sure she is not alone with her thoughts. She has the words “No War” written on the shoes she plays tennis as a way of showing support, but is heartbroken by what is happening.
Her apprehensions had been tempered after listening to a speech by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, but concerns still loomed. She became silent and her face grew sad. Balaba said that although she said she persisted, her friends could see from her face that it was taking her toll.
“Because I’m here, some say I’m lucky, with what? One percent,” Balaba said. “I would give anything to be with my family now because I don’t know when, or worse, if I will see them.”
Balaba grew up in Brovary, 30 minutes outside the capital of Kiev, and led a normal life. She had great friends, great coaches, and a loving family. She said she has only good memories of her childhood.
Her family remains in Ukraine. Their plan was to go west and stay with an extended family, but they were traveling with her elderly grandparents, and by the time they had gathered their belongings, the traffic had piled up and it was too late.
“Every time she texts me like ‘I can hear shooting, we’re closing the windows, we’re turning off the lights,’ I get terrified,” Balaba said. “I’m getting terrified and I’m just waiting for the next message.”
Their “Plan B” has her maternal family in one house about 10 minutes away from her paternal family, but neither side dares to drive back and forth. She said they are waiting for the day when it will be safe enough to travel.
Her family has no intention of fleeing Ukraine. Men aged 18-60 are not allowed to leave the country. Her father and uncle fall into that category.
“My mother would never leave our father,” Balaba said.
Balaba said she has great respect for anyone who has volunteered to fight.
“I don’t see why we should hide or anything, we should talk more about this,” Balaba said. “People need to know it’s real, it’s there and it won’t end tomorrow.”
Emely Hernandez covers University of Louisiana-Monroe athletics and high school sports. Email her at[email protected]and follow her on Twitter@emhernandeznews†
