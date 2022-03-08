Sports
How Paralympic Ice Hockey is evolving
When the Paralympic Games take place around each Olympiad, right after the Olympics have ended, attention is drawn to how the sports and athletes differ between the two events. Some parasports defy comparison with their healthy counterparts. For instance, goal ball, a discipline of the Summer Games, has no clear Olympic equivalent, while the calculated timing at ski events can confuse novice viewers. But finding clear similarities between versions of a sport can help us watch.
Para ice hockey, formerly known as sled hockey, is different from the able-bodied version in important ways† Athletes sit on sleds, or sledges, that balance on two blades similar to those of a hockey skate, and their sticks have metal teeth that help the players propel them across the rink. They are also useful when you want to stab an opponent. The sled is also a useful means of defense and an obstacle for players seeking a clear path to the net. Para hockey is also played in three 15-minute periods, as opposed to the usual three 20-minute periods.
There are pretty obvious ways to compare the development of sled hockey and stand-up hockey: shots on target and shot-to-goal percentage. Sometimes a focus on a parable can help make the game that little bit easier to understand.
First, let’s take a look at the shooting data of the 2014 Paralympic Games in Sochi.
Para ice hockey teams saw fewer shots but more success
Para Ice Hockey Teams at the 2014 Paralympic Games by Target Shots and Shooting Rate
|Shots on target
|Team
|Spell
|GOALS
|SCORED
|Total
|By game
|shoot pc
|Russia
|5
|15
|71
|14.2
|21.13%
|Canada
|5
|18
|102
|20.4
|17.65
|United States
|5
|13
|74
|14.8
|17.57
|Czech Republic
|5
|8
|73
|14.6
|10.96
|Sweden
|5
|4
|38
|7.6
|10.53
|Norway
|5
|4
|47
|9.4
|8.51
|South Korea
|5
|6
|75
|15.0
|8.00
|Italy
|5
|6
|86
|17.2
|6.98
|Total
|40
|74
|566
|14.2
|13.07
The stand-up hockey league, on the other hand, has a relatively lower shooting percentage with a much higher number of shots per game.
Stand-up hockey teams saw more shots but less success
Ice Hockey Teams at the 2014 Olympics by Target Shots and Shooting Rate
|Shots on target
|Team
|Spell
|GOALS
|SCORED
|Total
|By game
|shoot pc
|Finland
|6
|24
|183
|30.5
|13.11%
|United States
|6
|20
|178
|29.7
|11.24
|Sweden
|6
|17
|173
|28.8
|9.83
|Czech Republic
|5
|13
|146
|29.2
|8.90
|Latvia
|5
|9
|102
|20.4
|8.82
|Slovenia
|5
|10
|117
|23.4
|8.55
|Russia
|5
|13
|172
|34.4
|7.56
|Canada
|6
|17
|241
|40.2
|7.05
|Austria
|4
|7
|100
|25.0
|7.00
|Slovakia
|4
|5
|110
|27.5
|4.55
|Norway
|4
|3
|98
|24.5
|3.06
|Switzerland
|4
|3
|124
|31.0
|2.42
|Total
|60
|141
|1,744
|29.1
|8.08
Liam Hickey, who helped Canada develop the para hockey silver medal in 2018 and who is? a deputy captain for the team in Beijingattributed this difference to several factors, not just the selection of shots.
Stand-up hockey is still faster than sled, there’s no getting around that, he said, and the speed of the game, longer sticks, more opportunities to shoot, less to shoot through I think that’s just a big, big difference in the sled game.
Those differences are certainly there, but that doesn’t mean there isn’t room for adjustment. Let’s take a look at how parahockey changed in just four years after 2014, by looking at the statistics of the 2018 games in Pyeongchang.
Score percentages skyrocketed at the 2018 Paralympic Games
Para Ice Hockey Teams at the 2018 Paralympic Games by Target Shots and Shooting Rate
|Shots on target
|Team
|Spell
|GOALS
|SCORED
|Total
|By game
|shoot pc
|Canada
|5
|43
|124
|24.8
|34.68%
|United States
|5
|40
|128
|25.6
|31.25
|Norway
|5
|16
|62
|12.4
|25.81
|Sweden
|5
|9
|36
|7.2
|25.00
|Czech Republic
|5
|11
|68
|13.6
|16.18
|South Korea
|5
|8
|66
|13.2
|12.12
|Italy
|5
|6
|55
|11.0
|10.91
|Japan
|5
|3
|30
|6.0
|10.00
|Total
|40
|136
|569
|14.2
|23.90
Although the total number of shots on target per game remained about the same, there were large score spikes for certain teams. Team USA took 10.8 more shots per game in 2018 than in 2014, while Canada took 4.4 more shots. The bigger change, however, was in the shooting rate: every team that played in both the 2014 and 2018 Paralympic Games converted more of their attempts into scores, leading to an 84 percent increase in goals scored.
Hickey attributes the better shooting to an increased focus on shot choice and the inclinations of different goalkeepers. In 2014 it was obviously quite advanced, he said, but with the metrics developing as they evolve in the sled and more effort is put into it, and the data collection around that, I think that’s where you see the higher percentage of targets on the number of shots taken.
This change was unique to parahockey. In stand-up hockey, both shot on target and shot percentage remained relatively stable across the league between 2014 and 2018, averaging 2.3 fewer shots per game, but a 1.5 percentage point increase in shot percentage.
How can this inform our viewing? First, this data reinforces the idea that para ice hockey is played at a relatively slower pace. This is important to know because many para sports seem slower when viewed on television. This is not to say that para hockey itself is slow; it’s just that the typical frame of reference doesn’t do us much good. Shots to target and shot-to-target percentage also help us statistically identify where a mismatch could be, even if the target isn’t that high.
At the same time, it’s helpful to know that in sled hockey teams are more concerned with the quality of the shot than the quantity. And that these percentages have risen so dramatically in just four years indicates a game that is still developing its approach to one of the most important aspects of the sport.
After all, you miss 100 percent of the shots you don’t take, but you also miss 100 percent of the shots that are blocked by a sled.
