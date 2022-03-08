Will the momentum continue into February?

Happy Monday, people. Earnings season is approaching the lull between the fourth quarter and the first quarter, but there is still news of sports betting bills in multiple legislatures.

The LSR podcast discussed the changing US sports betting with all the surprises that have emerged from the profit calls so far, including: Churchill Downs shutting down their sportsbook and Caesars Sportsbook ending most external marketing.

This week’s best sports betting news: February results come in

The first February Sports betting reports should come out this week and give an idea of ​​how many of the record bets in January went through February.

Total reported January handle of 23 jurisdictions is $8.4 billion† That is by far the monthly record since PASSPA fell in May 2018, up 121.3% from January 2021 and 38.5% from Dec.

Of course, much of that growth has been from the incredible start for mobile sports betting in New York† The state is on its way to the top $1.5 billion in hand for February.

No jurisdiction should set records in February. January has the advantage of NFL bet and march has March madness betting, but outside Super Bowl betting, February is quite slow on the sports front.

Expected reports this week include: Indiana† Iowa and Maryland†

Will more sportsbooks remove events in Russia and Belarus?

Multiple U.S. sportsbooks and a sports betting regulator no longer allow betting on events in and with teams of Russia and Belarus†

The Colorado Division of Gaming suspended betting on all Russian and Belarusian events Friday. That’s remarkable because table tennis from those countries is consistently one of Colorado’s top sports for the month with over $7 million betting in January.

DraftKings was the first to make the switch, quickly followed by FanDuel on Thursday. Points Bet and Caesars took markets down later Thursday. B2B provider of sportsbook technology IGT also ended up betting on the markets.

Last week’s best sports betting news: DraftKings fined for proxy betting

DraftKings was fined $150,000 by NJ sports betting regulators for allowing a VIP customer to bet through a proxy from his suite on Super Bowl in 2020appears from a complaint.

A five-page report of the Attorney General of NJ‘s office reveals that DraftKings broke proxy betting rules multiple times in 2019 and 2020.

DraftKings told LSR it improves its systems to detect such violations:

“We strive to continuously improve our systems to detect violations of our terms of use. In this case, our systems have not detected the violation of our terms of use. We have taken corrective action to address that.”

Illinois welcomes (again) remote registration

it was long 11 months but remote registration is finally back for Illinois sportsbooks and it brought a friend: BetMGM†

BetMGM launched on Saturday, the same day remote registration went live for good in Illinois.

There are now seven online sportsbooks in the state.

Sports betting bills are moving forward in MO, OK

legislators in Missouri and Oklahoma pushed forward their respective sports betting accounts last week. However, neither state is a lock to legalize.

In Missouri, a special house committee voted to move bills, but that was only after multiple adjustments and promises.

“This bill still needs work”, chairman of the committee Rep. Scott Cupps said. “There is a desire from the bodies of this institution to see this bill in motion. I agree and I have had pledges from bill sponsors, and many people interested in this legislation will continue to work on some of those concerns.”

Oklahoma’s bill has been approved by the House committee but has a deadline coming soon. HB3008 must be approved by the full House before March 24†

FanDuel Sportsbook opens on Mohegan Sun

the permanent Mohegan Sun FanDuel Sportsbook held its grand opening Saturday with fanfare and famous guests.

The 11,000 square foot book holds seating for over 200 people, a 140 feet video wall, and more than 40 places to bet between kiosks and windows.