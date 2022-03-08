Sports
BYU Football: Young Defense Drops by Cougar’s Spring Practices
BYU football coach Kalani Sitake has been talking all winter about the need to get his players physically ready to compete and handle the rigors of a violent sport like football, yet stay healthy so they’re available when the real deal is on. starts this fall.
It’s a fine line that the seventh-year coach and his staff must spread every time they practice. That was the case Monday as the Cougars began their second week of spring camp.
There was a lot of hitting, not directly to the ground, but a lot of banging and banging crashes and physical play as the Cougars, in the words of receiver Chase Roberts, really got down to business.
With temperatures reaching the 1930s in Provo, the Cougars headed in for their fourth overall practice and the team sessions got a little chippy, at least in the portion of practice allowed to watch the media. A few scuffles broke out as the plays ended, though nothing alarming.
We had a really good day, said Sitake. Now that we’ve got pads on and we can hit some more, and get some real football. We got a lot of 11-on-11 looks today and saw some young guys getting up and doing really good things.
Defense Coordinator Ilaisa Tuiaki said that defensive players and coaches would like them to hit and make contact all the time, but realizes this may not always be the case. Still, Tuiaki said the defense is considered younger and less experienced than the offense.
Our development continues, he said. We are further this year than last year around this time. There are some good things and some bad things. We’re exactly where we need to be, I think.
One question mark on the defense is safety: who will team up with returning starter Malik Moore?
Sitake said he is comfortable with the group they have, and named 2020 starting cornerback Micah Harper, Dean Jones, Talan Alfrey, Hayden Livingston, Morgan Pyper and Ammon Hanneman among those in the mix. He said hybrid defender Chaz Ah You is still in rehab and does not participate in contact areas of the camp.
It’s a deep group. We just need to keep the guys healthy, and depending on who we see the first week, we’ll determine if we see three or two safeties on the field, Sitake said. We’ll decide that as we get closer to the game. But I feel it’s a deep group.
After first practice last week, Sitake said the defense understandably needed some work to catch up on the offense, which is led by suspected starting quarterback Jaren Hall, a veteran offensive line and returning receivers Puka Nacua and Gunner Romney. Add in two transfer running backs who exemplify professionalism, as offensive coordinator Aaron Roderick says, and the offense has a chance to become big in 2022.
I think the defense is doing well. We’re stuck there, especially in the front, Sitake said. Offensively, if you look at it from a defensive perspective, there are a lot of great weapons on that side, guys who can run the ball and guys who can catch.
Combined with a quarterback (Hall) who knows what he’s doing, it’s a tough job. But it will be good for the defense as a whole to learn that way, he continued.
On Monday, Hall, Jacob Conover and Sol-Jay Maiava-Peters got all the reruns the last 20 minutes the media looked at, and Conover threw some excellent passes and joined Gunner Romney and Roberts for some big plays.
Hall showed he still had tremendous pace in that particular game, breaking through the middle on a QB draw similar to the TD run he had against Baylor.
Sitake said they’ve had some injuries, but nothing serious.
I think we prepared our boys (in the off season), he said. Some guys get hit. But it’s football. I just don’t know any other way to do it, other than some physical parts of it.
We want our guys to be smart, but at the same time I want our guys to improve,” he continued. It’s hard to improve if you’re not going full speed. The intensity must remain high. I don’t know if we can be as physical the rest of the way as we are today, but we’re going to try. We really have to go to great lengths to improve.
Roberts, the American Fork High recipient who got off to a slow start last season due to hip surgery a few weeks before fall camp, said the past two workouts have been very intense.
Every time you get into pads you want to hit, prove yourself and be physical. Of course there are a lot of young kids who want to prove themselves, and it causes a little scuffle, he said. But hey, that’s football.
The Cougars will train again on Tuesday and Thursday this week. Wednesday and Friday are reserved for lifting and watching movies.
On Monday, BYU also announced that an Alumni Game will be held at LaVell Edwards Stadium on March 31 at 6:30 PM and will be free and open to the public. Former Cougars Max Hall and Kevin Feterik will be the quarterbacks.
Sources
2/ https://www.deseret.com/2022/3/7/22965628/byu-football-spring-practice-update-week-2-kalani-sitake-chase-roberts-tuiaki-roderick-ipf-usf
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- Shane Warne dead: Cricket stars last meal before heart attack in Thailand March 7, 2022
- War in Ukraine tests China’s ‘limitless’ bond with Russia March 7, 2022
- Israeli Ministry of Health has detected the first case of polio at age 4 since 1989 March 7, 2022
- NHL Buzz: Andersen day to day for Hurricanes, not playing Kraken March 7, 2022
- Trump jokes about starting a war between Russia and China March 7, 2022