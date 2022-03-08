BYU Football: Young Defense Drops by Cougar’s Spring Practices

BYU football coach Kalani Sitake has been talking all winter about the need to get his players physically ready to compete and handle the rigors of a violent sport like football, yet stay healthy so they’re available when the real deal is on. starts this fall.

It’s a fine line that the seventh-year coach and his staff must spread every time they practice. That was the case Monday as the Cougars began their second week of spring camp.

There was a lot of hitting, not directly to the ground, but a lot of banging and banging crashes and physical play as the Cougars, in the words of receiver Chase Roberts, really got down to business.

With temperatures reaching the 1930s in Provo, the Cougars headed in for their fourth overall practice and the team sessions got a little chippy, at least in the portion of practice allowed to watch the media. A few scuffles broke out as the plays ended, though nothing alarming.

We had a really good day, said Sitake. Now that we’ve got pads on and we can hit some more, and get some real football. We got a lot of 11-on-11 looks today and saw some young guys getting up and doing really good things.

Defense Coordinator Ilaisa Tuiaki said that defensive players and coaches would like them to hit and make contact all the time, but realizes this may not always be the case. Still, Tuiaki said the defense is considered younger and less experienced than the offense.

Our development continues, he said. We are further this year than last year around this time. There are some good things and some bad things. We’re exactly where we need to be, I think.

One question mark on the defense is safety: who will team up with returning starter Malik Moore?

Sitake said he is comfortable with the group they have, and named 2020 starting cornerback Micah Harper, Dean Jones, Talan Alfrey, Hayden Livingston, Morgan Pyper and Ammon Hanneman among those in the mix. He said hybrid defender Chaz Ah You is still in rehab and does not participate in contact areas of the camp.

It’s a deep group. We just need to keep the guys healthy, and depending on who we see the first week, we’ll determine if we see three or two safeties on the field, Sitake said. We’ll decide that as we get closer to the game. But I feel it’s a deep group.

After first practice last week, Sitake said the defense understandably needed some work to catch up on the offense, which is led by suspected starting quarterback Jaren Hall, a veteran offensive line and returning receivers Puka Nacua and Gunner Romney. Add in two transfer running backs who exemplify professionalism, as offensive coordinator Aaron Roderick says, and the offense has a chance to become big in 2022.

I think the defense is doing well. We’re stuck there, especially in the front, Sitake said. Offensively, if you look at it from a defensive perspective, there are a lot of great weapons on that side, guys who can run the ball and guys who can catch.

Combined with a quarterback (Hall) who knows what he’s doing, it’s a tough job. But it will be good for the defense as a whole to learn that way, he continued.

On Monday, Hall, Jacob Conover and Sol-Jay Maiava-Peters got all the reruns the last 20 minutes the media looked at, and Conover threw some excellent passes and joined Gunner Romney and Roberts for some big plays.

Hall showed he still had tremendous pace in that particular game, breaking through the middle on a QB draw similar to the TD run he had against Baylor.

Sitake said they’ve had some injuries, but nothing serious.

I think we prepared our boys (in the off season), he said. Some guys get hit. But it’s football. I just don’t know any other way to do it, other than some physical parts of it.

We want our guys to be smart, but at the same time I want our guys to improve,” he continued. It’s hard to improve if you’re not going full speed. The intensity must remain high. I don’t know if we can be as physical the rest of the way as we are today, but we’re going to try. We really have to go to great lengths to improve.

Roberts, the American Fork High recipient who got off to a slow start last season due to hip surgery a few weeks before fall camp, said the past two workouts have been very intense.

Every time you get into pads you want to hit, prove yourself and be physical. Of course there are a lot of young kids who want to prove themselves, and it causes a little scuffle, he said. But hey, that’s football.

The Cougars will train again on Tuesday and Thursday this week. Wednesday and Friday are reserved for lifting and watching movies.

On Monday, BYU also announced that an Alumni Game will be held at LaVell Edwards Stadium on March 31 at 6:30 PM and will be free and open to the public. Former Cougars Max Hall and Kevin Feterik will be the quarterbacks.