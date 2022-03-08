Georgia men’s tennis beats Mississippi State 5-2, improves to 10-3 this season | Georgia Sports





The 22-ranked Georgia Mens Tennis team traveled to Starkville, Mississippi, and defeated the 24-ranked Mississippi State Bulldogs 5-2. Georgia got off to a slow start in doubles as Mississippi duo Nemanja Malesevic and Davide Tortora defeated senior duo Trent Bryde and Philip Henning 6-7 (5-7). On lane three, Mississippi State secured the early 1-0 lead as their duo of Alberto Colas and Carles Hernandez defeated Georgias Erik Grevelius and Blake Croyder 4-6. In singles, freshman Miguel Perez Pea, who has struggled of late, evened things out in a dominating game for Georgia when he defeated Tortora in straight sets 6-1, 6-4. Mississippi State regained the lead when Gregor Ramskogler defeated UGA’s Croyder 6-7 (3-7), 1-6. From there, Georgia didn’t look back. The 22nd-ranked singles player in college tennis, UGA’s Hamish Stewart, took a dominant victory by beating Florian Broska 6-3, 7-6 (7-2), to tie the pair. Red-hot Tristan McCormick started a bit cold against Malesevic and lost the first set 4-6, but recovered to win the next two sets 6-3, 6-1. On lane four, Bryde took the Bulldogs home by beating Bautista Villicich 3-6, 6-2, 6-4. With the win already sealed, there was one game left to play. I am extremely proud of the fight in this group of guys, said Georgia head coach Manuel Diaz. 44-ranked Henning added the icing on the cake to Georgia’s victory when he defeated Hernandez 6-4, 4-6, 6-1 to give UGA the 5-2 victory. Our team got better today. Our guys had a really good fight when we lost the double point and we were in a dogfight in singles, and we finished strong, Diaz said. It feels good to go home 2-0 in the SEC and we have a big weekend ahead of us with the arrival of Florida and South Carolina. The Bulldogs have two top 10 matchups coming up, the first being against No. 5 Florida on Friday, March 11 at 3:30 p.m. at the Dan Magill Tennis Complex in Athens. The next game for Georgia is against No. 6 ranked South Carolina, which will take place again at the Dan Magill Complex two days later, on March 13 at 1:00 PM.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.redandblack.com/sports/georgia-mens-tennis-defeats-mississippi-state-5-2-improves-to-10-3-this-season/article_91db7682-9e30-11ec-a591-2f8b85ca9013.html

