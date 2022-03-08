Goalkeeping a strength for Edward Little and Thornton

AUBURN Scoring could come at a premium on Tuesday night in the Class A boys’ hockey state semifinal matchup between top-seeded Edward Little and fifth-seeded Thornton Academy at Cross Insurance Arena in Portland.

Both teams have a top goalkeeper by the first name of Gage. Edward Little’s Junior Gage Ducharme has a 16-1 record, 1.21 goals-to-average and a save rate of 0.935. On the other side of the ice is senior Gage Tarbox-Belanger of Thornton Academy, who is 13-5 with a 1.62 GAA and a serve percentage of 0.942.

Edward Little (17-2) coach Norm Gagne said he knows it will be an uphill battle, especially as Tarbox-Belanger racked up 32 saves on Friday night in a 2-1 quarter-final victory against fourth-seeded Falmouth.

“We knew Thornton would have a hard time against Falmouth because Tarbox-Belanger is good,” said Gagne. “He’s good; there’s no question.”

Ducharme said it’s nothing new for him to take on Tarbox-Belanger.

“I know (Tarbox-Belanger), since we played little against each other, that he was a good goalkeeper,” said Ducharme. “It’s an honor for me to have (almost) the same rescue rate as him, especially a good team in front of them, but I also have a good team in front of me. They make it easy for me.”

Gagne said that the Golden Trojans (14-5) give opponents a chance to shoot Tarbox-Belanger.

“They know they have a good goalkeeper behind them,” said Gagne. “They can do some things in the (defensive) zone and he sees a lot of shots, but it’s not always the quality shots in the slot. That’s the difference there, and the (shooting numbers) can be blown up. But they do what they have to do; they keep (the opposition) out (on the perimeter).”

Gagne said Tarbox-Belanger showed Friday night that he can stop the hard shots in the slot or near the crease. Tarbox-Belanger made a crucial save with 2.8 seconds left in the game against Falmouth. Ducharme made 18 saves in the Red Eddies 5-1 over Lewiston last Saturday.

Ducharme got 311 shots in 17 games, which equates to 18.29 shots per game. Tarbox-Belanger got 514 shots in 18 games for an average of 28.5.

The teams met once, on February 10, with the Red Eddies beating the Golden Trojans 3-2nd. Edward Little had 29 shots on target and Thornton had 24.

Senior striker Jack Keefe, who is a semifinalist for the Travis Roy Award, said the team learned Tarbox-Belanger’s strengths and weaknesses in that game.

“I’ve picked up a few tendencies; every keeper has them,” said Keefe. “I’m not going to say them, but every keeper has a few tendencies. He’s a good goalkeeper.”

Ducharme said he saw a lot of bodies along with pucks in that first game.

“It’s a hard, physical team; they love their photos,” said Ducharme. “They’re good at crashing the front of the net and screens in front. I need to be able to keep up with the screens and work around the screens and get those good shots.”

The Red Eddies know to do the same on Tuesday (playtime scheduled for 6pm).

“That is with any goalkeeper; if you take their sight away, they can’t see,” Keefe said. “No matter what happens, whether they are the best goalkeeper or the worst goalkeeper. And we also have to get the rebounds.”

The mentality of the Edward Little shooters will not change because of the quality of goalkeeper they see every day in Ducharme.

“Our Gage does a good job, (forces us) to put shots in the corners to find the rope,” said Edward Little junior striker Campbell Cassidy. “The Thornton goalkeeper is absolutely good. It will be a challenge.”

Ducharme is in practice a competitive player.

“Every shot, there’s not much to look at, that’s for sure,” Campbell said. “He works hard for every shot and I’ve never seen a goalkeeper try harder, that’s for sure. That’s what makes him so good.”

Gagne said having quality shooters on the team also helps Ducharme stay sharp.

“We have good goalscorers, Gage (Ducharme) has a lot of chances and he doesn’t like to be scored for,” said Gagne. “He gets a lot of quality shots. You’ve got Campell (Cassidy), Aiden Gonzalez, (Wesley Clements), Jack (Keefe), Tate (Morse) up front. We’ve got guys who can shoot the puck.”

Keefe has 28 points this season (18 goals and 10 assists), which is equal to Clements (13 goals and 15 assists) and Cassidy (12 goals and 16 assists).

“In practice, (my teammates) challenge me every day,” said Ducharme. “I know I have to be on top of my game no matter what, and I try to keep up with all my teammates who score on me, left and right.”

