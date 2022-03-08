Ukrainian tennis player Yastremska applauds compatriots after losing Lyon Open





Lyon Open runner-up Dayana Yastremska rose 37 places in the world rankings on Monday after her fairytale run to the final less than a week after leaving her home in Ukraine with her 15-year-old sister. She promised her second check for just over 15,000 to the Ukrainian Foundation to support the victims of the conflict. Yastremska, 21, was invited to play at the tournament despite her low status of 140. She lost the final on Sunday to eighth seed Zhang Shuai from China 6-3, 3-6, 4-6. After accepting her trophy, Yastremska paid tribute to her compatriots who have dealt with rocket attacks and bombings since Russian President Vladimir Putin are the armed forces of the country entered Ukraine on February 24. “You are so strong,” said Yastremska. “You have a great mind.” “Thanks to the public for the support,” Yastremska told spectators at the Palais des Sports de Gerland in Lyon after her 105-minute match. “I’ve been fighting all week, not only for myself but also for my country. “Everyone has supported me a lot. I felt so much strength from the people here.” Yastremska, who was a whopping 21 in the world rankings in January 2020, rose to 103 on the ladder published Monday. In the final, Zhang, 33, balked twice in the deciding set to take her first title since 2017 and her third overall. Pride “I’ve watched Dayana grow up over the past three or four years,” said Zhang, who also praised the crowd for supporting Yastremska. “That’s why I love France,” she added. “Dayana has won many tournaments. She plays so well, very powerful, so I’m really proud of her win.” In addition to a 25,000 winner’s check, Zhang moved 23 places to 41 in the WTA ranking with the 180 points of the tournament victory. She will get direct entry to one of the circuit’s most prestigious events in Indian Wells, which begins Wednesday. Story continues Shortly after her defeat, Indian Wells organizers offered Yastremska the wildcard invitation of the former world number one Naomi Osaka who won her first WTA title at the venue in March 2018. The slot became available after Osaka – ranked 78 in the world – gained access to the first round following the withdrawal of Camila Giorgi. On Thursday, number one in the world Ashleigh Barty withdrew from Indian Wells and the Miami Open – known on the track as the sunshine double. “Unfortunately, my body has not recovered as I had hoped after the Australian Open and I have not been able to prepare properly for Indian Wells and Miami,” Barty said in a statement. “I don’t believe I am at the level needed to win these events and as a result I have decided to withdraw from both tournaments.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://uk.sports.yahoo.com/news/ukraine-tennis-player-yastremska-hails-152823786.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos