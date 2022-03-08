



Blankenburg named Finalist Senior CLASS Award

Vote for Blankenburg OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Senior Captain Nick Blankenburg of the University of Michigan hockey team has been named one of the ten finalists for the 2021-22 Senior CLASS Award. Blankenburg played in 33 games for the Wolverines and was second in the pairwise with a record of 27-9-1. He is second in the nation in goals scored by a defender — just behind teammate Luke Hughes –with 14 and adds 14 assists for 28 points. Against the state of Michigan in the quarterfinals of the B1G tournament, Blankenburg equaled Michigan’s program record for goals by a senior defender, joining Alex Roberts from the 1989-90 season. Blankenburg leads the team in blocks with 40 and is a +19. an acronym for Celebrating loyalty and achievement by staying in schoolThe Senior CLASS Award focuses on the total student athlete and encourages students to use their athletic platforms to make a positive impact as leaders in their communities. To qualify as student athletes, they must be classified as an NCAA Division I senior or graduate student and have outstanding achievements in four areas of excellence: community, classroom, character, and competition. The nationwide fan vote will begin immediately to select the winner, and fans are encouraged to vote online until March 28. Fan votes will be combined with those of the media and Division I head coaches to determine the winners. Blankenburg, an international student major, was a Big Ten Scholar-Athlete in each of his first three seasons. He leads a team with seven underclassmen selected in the first round of the NHL Draft and is trusted by his teammates for leadership and guidance. Last season, he played a key role as deputy captain when the season ended on the day the team was scheduled to play in the NCAA Regional Semifinals. His positive energy, encouragement and thoughtfulness were unparalleled during the difficult times and earned him the utmost respect among his teammates. Blankenburg has been deeply involved with the Ann Arbor community since his arrival in Michigan. He created a GoFundMe account to raise money for COVID relief for Ann Arbor’s Ronald McDonald House; took the lead in the team’s efforts with Team Impact when they adopted 16-year-old Kellen who lives with cerebral palsy; he volunteers at Grace Bible Church and Motts Children’s Hospital. Michigan has had two other finalists for the award since its inception in 2007, Kevin Porter (2008) and Sam Piazza (2018). The Senior CLASS Award winner will be announced at the 2022 NCAA Men’s Frozen Four in April.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://mgoblue.com/news/2022/3/7/ice-hockey-blankenburg-named-senior-class-award-finalist.aspx

