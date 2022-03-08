Sunil Gavaskar peppered with “Don’t Think (Shane Warne) Greatest” comment

Indian battle legend Sunil Gavaskar expressed shock at the untimely death of Australian spider great Shane Warne. Gavaskar praised Warne’s contribution to cricket but said the Australian was not the greatest spinner of all time. Speaking on a show on India Today, the Indian batter and former India captain said that “Indian spinners and Muttiah Muralitharan were definitely better than Warne”. The Australian spinner died on Friday at the age of 52 from a suspected heart attack in Thailand’s Koh Samui.

Shane Warne took 708 Test wickets and a further 293 in one-day internationals, but Gavaskar said Sri Lankan spin ace Muralitharan was a “rank over him” in his opinion.

“For me, the Indian spinners and Muttiah Muralitharan were definitely better than Warne. Because look at Warne’s record against India. It was pretty ordinary against India,” Gavaskar told India Today.

“Since he didn’t have much success against Indian players, who are very good players in spin bowling, I don’t think I would call him the best. I think Muttiah Muralitharan with the success he had against India would score more than him in my book.”

“He was always looking for a full life, king size as they call it and he did that and maybe because he lived that way maybe that’s why his heart couldn’t take it and he died so quickly,” he said. Gavaskar.

The timing of Gavaskar’s comments and his comment about Australian’s lifestyle upset some of Warne’s fans on social media.

Sunil Gavaskar spoke on national television about Warne’s poor bowling record in India and also insinuated that his heart couldn’t keep up with his lifestyle. How is it possible to be so devoid of class and basic humanity? Shubi Arun (@speaker19) March 4, 2022

Gavaskar should be banned from attending interviews and stuff! That comment on Warne was so disgusting! Felt really bad Pandemic Pep (@afc_anubhav) March 5, 2022

Dear Mr Sunil Gavaskar, The late Shane Warne had Glen McGrath, Damien Fleming, Jason Gillespie, Brett Lee with over 1000 test wickets on his team and yet he had 708 test wickets. bad. siddharth barjatya (@sidbarjatya) March 5, 2022

Randeep, it’s time you stopped inviting the great Sunil Gavaskar to your show. The man is a disgrace. No one puts down a man like he did, on the day he died, in this case the great Shane Warne. Gavaskar was a complete failure against Dennis Lillee in the one series he played against him Marvin Rodrigues (@MarvinRodrigues) March 4, 2022

Gavaskar is probably an egomaniac who thinks that he and some of his friends from his day are bigger than the sport itself. No sensitivity, no empathy. Only words meant to hurt someone. Gideon Heigh felt uneasy when Gavaskar spat his bs. AV (@RangnickTime) March 5, 2022

“Sunil Gavaskar is using Shane Warne’s death as an opportunity to say Indian spinners and Muralitharan were better, because of their records against India. Honestly, Sunny, it’s not the time… could have just sidestepped it. The body is not even cold yet,” another user wrote.

Warne’s death followed that of fellow countryman, wicketkeeper Rod Marsh, at the age of 74.

“Within 24 hours, the cricketing world has lost two giants of the game, not just Australian cricket, but the cricketing world. Rodney Marsh and then Shane Warne. This is unbelievable. Hard to understand,” said Gavaskar.

“He (Warne) mastered a craft that is so difficult, which is turning the wrist. To pick over 700 wickets like he did in Test cricket, hundreds more in one-day cricket tell you how good a bowler he was.

“Finger spin is a lot easier, you have more control over what you want to bowl, but leg spin or wrist spin is very difficult. For him to bowl like he did, the way he seemed to create magic … at will was the reason he was revered all over the cricket world.”

(With Reuters entries)