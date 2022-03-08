IU football has five healthy quarterbacks competing in spring training – The Daily Hoosier

After venturing deep into the quarterback depth chart during the 2021 season, Indiana has a luxury of riches during spring training.

The Hoosiers saw four different players play behind the center during a tumultuous campaign last fall, with a fifth injured before the season started.

Fast forward just a few months, and the Hoosiers have five sane quarterbacks this spring battling with a scholarship or having meaningful gaming experience — and in the case of all three — both.

IU opened spring training on Saturday with an opportunity that head coach Tom Allen hasn’t seen much since he took over as head coach just over five years ago.

“If you go back and look at Spring Ball’s history since we’ve been here, we’ve had very few quarterbacks who were healthy to participate fully all spring,” Allen said. “That’s definitely positive (this year), and with a new offensive coordinator that will be critical.”

The new offensive coordinator is Walt Bell, the former UMass head coach IU hired to replace Nick Sheridan. Hiring Bell puts all Indiana quarterbacks on an equal footing, as no one has the advantage of being more versed in his offensive system.

That variable is especially favorable for the lone newcomer, Missouri transfer, Connor Bazelak, who arrived in Bloomington just a few months ago, but seems to be the best bet to start when IU opens the season in September. He is by far the most experienced and talented. Bazelak threw 5084 yards with 23 touchdowns, 17 interceptions and a 66.4 completion in 20 starts (24 games) of 2019-21 for the Tigers.

But while Bazelak learns the system from Bell along with the other four, he doesn’t have the advantage of earning respect in the locker room. That part will only come with time.

“I think more than anything, getting to know the system and being able to win the team just because he is new; they don’t know him,” Allen said of Baselak. “He’s been here since January, but they’ve never had a training with him. Practices, yes, and if the guys throw alone, that’s already happened, but to be able to do those things in a normal practice environment with our coaches there, with everyone there is different.

“The starting quarterback has to win the locker room, and the boys’ faith in them.”

Baselak is well aware of his main shortcoming as spring training begins.

“The most important thing is to get to know the players,” said Bazelak. “That’s such a big part of being a good team, players who interlock and trust and love each other. It takes time. That’s what I’m working on.”

If Baselak is the presumed starter, his presumed backup would be last year’s opening day backup – Jack Tuttle.

Tuttle is entering his fourth year with IU and has appeared in 14 games with four starts. He has shown flashes of high-level play, such as the 15-play, 75-yard scoring drive he developed against Ohio State in October to tie that game. But he was injured on his touchdown pass to Peyton Hendershot to cap off that drive, and injuries have become a theme during his time at IU.

“Jack is clearly the most experienced of the group of guys coming back from our program, and it was clear getting him healthy was a big goal this off-season, and it has been accomplished,” Allen said.

Tuttle completed just 51.7 percent of his throws in 2021 with two touchdowns and five interceptions.

What will it take for Tuttle to win the basic job this season?

“For me it’s just the consistency on the field and being able to put the team on its back and lead,” said Allen.

For his part, Tuttle is entering the spring with a newfound determination. That season 2-10? Not acceptable.

“I have a giant chip on my shoulder,” Tuttle said last week. “I’m not satisfied. I’m motivated. Every day is a grind and an absolute push to be the best we want to be. I don’t like to talk about it and vent. It does. Every day has us motivated to work our damn tails off and get better.”

The quarterback most affected by the revolving door in 2021 was Donaven McCulley, who was a true freshman last fall. And it’s not clear whether that impact was positive or negative.

Allen openly admitted he had no intention of playing McCulley until his hand was forced after Michael Penix, Jr.’s injuries. and Tuttle. McCulley went on to start four times and appear in seven games, burning a potential redshirt season.

Although he was one of IU’s top-rated recruits during the rankings era, it became clear that McCulley was not mature enough in his development to take on the challenge like a true freshman. And that was not entirely surprising.

About this time a year ago, he played on the Lawrence North basketball team with IU basketball recruit CJ Gunn.

“If you think of Donaven, this will be his first spring football ever. He has never played spring football, never had a spring football in high school or college, and to be able to have him there to learn the things we do will also be very, very important,” Allen said.

McCulley showed flashes of what he will likely be able to achieve as his game develops. He completed 35-of-85 for 475 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions. His legs were the highlight with 135 sack-adjusted yards with two touchdowns.

“He’s just one of those guys, he’s such a good athlete and he’s big and he can run — he’s one of our best footballers, so that’s a man I want to see grow,” Allen said of McCulley.

The other two competing this spring are Dexter Williams and Grant Gremel.

Williams was a true freshman in 2020 and almost saw the field when Tuttle got injured in Wisconsin. He suffered a knee injury last spring that forced him to miss the entire 2021 season, but this spring he has made a full recovery and is back in the mix.

Gremel, a walk-on from Noblesville, Ind., entered fifth on the depth chart last spring, but went on to play in five games and start in the finals in Purdue. Given the circumstances, he has performed well and will give the team another veteran to lean on this year.

It’s all a big turnaround from last spring, when Tuttle was the only healthy quarterback available.

And if you subscribe to the theory that healthy competition is good for everyone involved, that should lead to a better product on the field in September.

“It’s a packed house, a competitive room,” Allen said. “Excited to see how it will make each other better.”

