Indiana men’s tennis falls to No. 25 Auburn University down the road Monday

The Indiana men’s tennis team traveled to Auburn, Alabama, to face the No. 25 Auburn University Tigers on Monday for the second road game of the season.

The conditions for the game against the Tigers were nothing short of unusual for the Hoosiers. Most of the Auburns’ games are played outdoors, unlike the Hoosiers, who had one more outdoor game this season. However, due to the rain, the doubles matches were halted, forcing the teams to finish the competition indoors.

Despite the abnormal circumstances, Indiana was ready to go from the start. The doubles got off to a tight start as both sides’ pairs were neck and neck in all three matches. Auburn eventually took home the double point after taking victories over the No. 1 and No. 3 spots.

Indiana junior Luka Vukovic and sophomore Michael Andre fell short against the Auburn combination of freshman Will Nolan and sophomore Maxwell Giddens by a score of 6-3 in the No. 3 game. Indiana seniors Carson Haskins and Vikash Singh were unable to stop Auburn senior Tad Maclean and junior Fin Murgett and lost 4-6 in the No. 1 spot. Indiana sophomore Ilya Tiraspolsky and senior Patrick Fletchall were 5-6 behind #2 at the time the Tigers took the double point, and their game was deemed unfinished.

In addition to achieving a No. 25 team ranking of the Intercollegiate Tennis Association, three Auburn players have a spot in the top-100. Maclean is number 45 in the country, junior Tyler Stice is number 87 and junior Jan Galka just made it to number 100.

The only other time this season Indiana faced ranked opponents in singles, losing 0-4 to Middle Tennessee State University on February 12. The Blue Raiders took victories at the No. 1, 2 and 4 positions, with Fletchall winning. the Hoosiers only set of the match against a top-100 player.

Monday’s game, however, was different for Indiana. While the Hoosiers ended up losing every singles game, they made their games against the Tigers singles powerhouses competitive.

Despite losing his first single set 1-6, Haskins climbed back into his match against Stice to force a tiebreak after winning the second set 6-4. The No. 1 tiebreaker in singles, one of three on the day, went in Stice’s favor 10-5.

Fletchall, who played at number 2 in singles against Galka, also lost his first set 1-6. The second set was much tighter, however, as the Indiana senior fell 5-7 after a strong effort.

Vukovic faced arguably the most difficult task of all Hoosier players as he faced the highest nationally ranked Tiger, Maclean, in the No. 3 singles position. The first set ended in a score of 7-5, in favor of Vukovic. Maclean pulled back within easy reach with a 6-3 win in the second set and took control in the tiebreak 10-4 to win the match.

The number 4 and 5 singles yielded the fastest finishes, giving the Tigers an early 3-0 lead from which the Hoosiers were unable to bounce back. Tiraspolsky lost 0-6, 1-6 to Murgett. Nolan defeated Singh 6-3, 6-1.

The No. 6 singles match marked the third tiebreak in Monday’s showdown. Andre, who played his first singles match for the Hoosiers since Feb. 6, defeated freshman Jackson Ross 7-5 in the first set. Ross took the second 6-3 and finished the game with a tight 11-9 tiebreak win.

Monday’s game won’t be the last time Indiana will face ranked teams or individual opponents. The Big Ten Conference is teeming with talent this season, especially from Ohio State, Michigan and Michigan State.

Indiana will see more top-100 competition next week when it travels to Tampa, Florida, to take on the University of South Florida on March 16. The outdoor experience against Auburn, albeit short-lived, will also give the Hoosiers a taste of the warmer, weather-dependent conditions they will see in Florida.

With a win against the 69-ranked Bulls, the Hoosiers would bounce back to .500 on the season.