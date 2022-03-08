Sports
Indiana men’s tennis falls to No. 25 Auburn University down the road Monday
The Indiana men’s tennis team traveled to Auburn, Alabama, to face the No. 25 Auburn University Tigers on Monday for the second road game of the season.
The conditions for the game against the Tigers were nothing short of unusual for the Hoosiers. Most of the Auburns’ games are played outdoors, unlike the Hoosiers, who had one more outdoor game this season. However, due to the rain, the doubles matches were halted, forcing the teams to finish the competition indoors.
Despite the abnormal circumstances, Indiana was ready to go from the start. The doubles got off to a tight start as both sides’ pairs were neck and neck in all three matches. Auburn eventually took home the double point after taking victories over the No. 1 and No. 3 spots.
Indiana junior Luka Vukovic and sophomore Michael Andre fell short against the Auburn combination of freshman Will Nolan and sophomore Maxwell Giddens by a score of 6-3 in the No. 3 game. Indiana seniors Carson Haskins and Vikash Singh were unable to stop Auburn senior Tad Maclean and junior Fin Murgett and lost 4-6 in the No. 1 spot. Indiana sophomore Ilya Tiraspolsky and senior Patrick Fletchall were 5-6 behind #2 at the time the Tigers took the double point, and their game was deemed unfinished.
In addition to achieving a No. 25 team ranking of the Intercollegiate Tennis Association, three Auburn players have a spot in the top-100. Maclean is number 45 in the country, junior Tyler Stice is number 87 and junior Jan Galka just made it to number 100.
The only other time this season Indiana faced ranked opponents in singles, losing 0-4 to Middle Tennessee State University on February 12. The Blue Raiders took victories at the No. 1, 2 and 4 positions, with Fletchall winning. the Hoosiers only set of the match against a top-100 player.
Monday’s game, however, was different for Indiana. While the Hoosiers ended up losing every singles game, they made their games against the Tigers singles powerhouses competitive.
Despite losing his first single set 1-6, Haskins climbed back into his match against Stice to force a tiebreak after winning the second set 6-4. The No. 1 tiebreaker in singles, one of three on the day, went in Stice’s favor 10-5.
Fletchall, who played at number 2 in singles against Galka, also lost his first set 1-6. The second set was much tighter, however, as the Indiana senior fell 5-7 after a strong effort.
Vukovic faced arguably the most difficult task of all Hoosier players as he faced the highest nationally ranked Tiger, Maclean, in the No. 3 singles position. The first set ended in a score of 7-5, in favor of Vukovic. Maclean pulled back within easy reach with a 6-3 win in the second set and took control in the tiebreak 10-4 to win the match.
The number 4 and 5 singles yielded the fastest finishes, giving the Tigers an early 3-0 lead from which the Hoosiers were unable to bounce back. Tiraspolsky lost 0-6, 1-6 to Murgett. Nolan defeated Singh 6-3, 6-1.
The No. 6 singles match marked the third tiebreak in Monday’s showdown. Andre, who played his first singles match for the Hoosiers since Feb. 6, defeated freshman Jackson Ross 7-5 in the first set. Ross took the second 6-3 and finished the game with a tight 11-9 tiebreak win.
Monday’s game won’t be the last time Indiana will face ranked teams or individual opponents. The Big Ten Conference is teeming with talent this season, especially from Ohio State, Michigan and Michigan State.
Indiana will see more top-100 competition next week when it travels to Tampa, Florida, to take on the University of South Florida on March 16. The outdoor experience against Auburn, albeit short-lived, will also give the Hoosiers a taste of the warmer, weather-dependent conditions they will see in Florida.
With a win against the 69-ranked Bulls, the Hoosiers would bounce back to .500 on the season.
Sources
2/ https://www.idsnews.com/article/2022/03/indiana-mens-tennis-falls-no-25-auburn-university-road-match-monday
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- Shane Warne dead: Cricket stars last meal before heart attack in Thailand March 7, 2022
- War in Ukraine tests China’s ‘limitless’ bond with Russia March 7, 2022
- Israeli Ministry of Health has detected the first case of polio at age 4 since 1989 March 7, 2022
- NHL Buzz: Andersen day to day for Hurricanes, not playing Kraken March 7, 2022
- Trump jokes about starting a war between Russia and China March 7, 2022