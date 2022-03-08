Sports
Man Utd are shattering Man City’s perfection, and would you like to see Arsenal in the Premier League table! The warm-up
MONDAY BIG STORIES
Man Utd Fan TV
Head then dessert. Hot water then milk. The Simpsons and then Fresh Prince (one for the millennials). Some things just fall into a natural order, the second complements the first to almost a necessity, a desire, and in recent years that has become the way with shoddy Manchester United appearances on television and subsequent post-game analysis.
Guardiola still ‘so angry’ at Walker for red RB Leipzig and three-game suspension
7 HOURS AGO
The Ole’s and Poznan were already rolled out with City cruising at 3-1, and before the hosts went 4-1 yesterday, Gary Neville probably wasn’t even kidding when he said he wished he could join City’s backward-facing fans. add and don’t pay attention.
Embarrassingly, he explained, as a chart flashed 92-8 in City’s favor for the last 15 minutes of possession. It had been close for a while, but then came the chasm.
“They gave up,” Keane told Sky Sports. It really is unforgivable. They threw in the towel. It is a shame. I’ll forgive mistakes, but there are five or six players who shouldn’t be playing for Manchester United anymore. They gave up, and shame on them.”
Those are just snippets of a long dissection of United’s shortcomings.
And yes, it shouldn’t just be about United. The talk could be about this Manchester City side looking back at their most dangerous best, how a fourth title in five years could secure their status as the best of the Premier League era, but pointing to near-perfection isn’t quite as observable like breaking up mistakes from a struggling side with a defense of 175 yards.
Monday’s back pages would usually agree.
Arsenal very good
Well, that will go down in history as a very good weekend for Arsenal. A very good weekend indeed.
Fourth! With a point!! With three games in hand!!!
If you finish fourth you won’t get a trophy of course, and that may be the joke some might try if Arsenal end up there at the end of the season, but it will certainly earn Mikel Arteta a string of apologies, including the current company for ignoring him his critics, recovered from three defeats to start the league campaign and created an identity as Arsenal manager.
Not only do they win — and Arteta not only helps with pre-pre-pre assists — but they also win tight matches, matches that they might have invaded earlier in the season. Now four consecutive wins by a margin of one goal, proving they have the courage to see this and lay the groundwork for an even stronger, Champions League-filled campaign next year.
That’s not an attempted curse. This Arsenal is fun to watch, as long as it goes on. Yes, we said it.
A mind-boggling minute
In any event, they were subsequently reprimanded by their head coach, with Thomas Tuchel admitting that now is not the time to do this, adding: “When we show solidarity, we show solidarity and we have to do it together.
Tuchel proud of Chelsea players but unhappy with fans singing Abramovich’s name
“It is not the time to give different messages. It is the time to show respect. We are doing it for Ukraine and there is no second opinion on this situation. They have our thoughts and our support and we must stand together.”
It is unlikely that action will be taken, but hopefully lessons can be learned. The head coach has spoken out against this, the club was also critical. Let’s hope that’s the end.
We could watch this again and again and again. Wayne Rooney’s rating group as manager is growing by the day, so credit to his 22nd-placed-in-the-Championship Derby County players for a move that went down easily when one of the weekend’s goals came to an end, with self-confidence as is often said by Ravel Morrison. delicious.
It’s only Ray Parlor’s birthday. He’s 49 today and somehow this glorious FA Cup final goal was 20 years ago – half of arguably the best two cup finals in one game.
A meeting between two Premier League presenters tonight, and there’s plenty to see on this one, as the top four chasing Tottenham host relegation-threatened Everton. There is also Nottingham Forest v Huddersfield in the FA Cup – the winner welcomes Liverpool to the next round.
