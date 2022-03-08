Thomas, Kelly and Washburn earn weekly awards





IRVING, Texas Baylor ace Tyler Thomas was named Big 12 Pitcher of the Week, while Texas Tech sluggers Parker Kelly and Owen Washburn took Player of the Week and Newcomer of Week awards, respectively. Thomas was one away from throwing a full game in Baylor’s 2-1 win over No. 23 UCLA on Friday in the opening game Shriners Childrens College Classic at Minute Maid Park. He threw 8.2 innings with a career-high 10 strikeouts, beating a previous high set just two starts. The fifth-year lefty faced the minimum for seven innings and gave up his second basehit only in the eighth. No UCLA batter got past first base until a solo homerun with one out in the ninth. Before the homerun, Thomas had extended his scoreless innings series to 19.2 IP. In an explosive weekend for the Red Raiders, Kelly hit three home runs, including two Grand Slams, to lead Texas Tech in a 21-5 victory over Merrimack in game one of a double-header on Saturday. The senior third baseman continued to produce in game two, going 3-for-5. Kelly was 8-for-19, with eight runs and 13 RBI, striking out only three in five games for a .421/.560/.947 line. Washburn also aided the Raiders’ offensive attack, pulverizing his first two career home runs in back-to-back games, including a three-run shot in the fifth inning of the Sunday Final to break open the day’s scores. The freshman batted .421/.522/.789, going 8-for-19 with seven runs and eight RBI and one stolen base over five games. Texas Tech scored a total of 70 runs to beat Merrimack over the weekend after posting a statement 4-3 midweek win over Dallas Baptist. Big 12 Baseball Players of the Week

Player of the week Parker Kelly, Texas Tech, Sr. 3B Pitcher of the week Tyler Thomas, Baylor, Sr., LHP Newcomer of the week Owen Washburn, Texas Tech, Fr. FROM

FROM

