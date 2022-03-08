Sports
Indian tennis players cash in home run | tennis news
When it rains, it has mainly been the case for Indian tennis in recent months. After two years of high and dry top tennis, India has hosted four elite tournaments in five weeks.
The reshuffle of the post-Covid break in the ATP calendar gave India three events early in the season: the ATP 250 Tata Open Maharashtra in Pune from January 31 to February 6, followed by two ATP Challenger events in Bengaluru which were held consecutively from 7 to 20 February. A week later, the lawns of Delhi Gymkhana came alive, hosting the country’s first Davis Cup game in three years, winning India 4-0 against Denmark to complete the rare home run.
In all these events, the cream of the crop of the Indian male pros got the chance to play in their backyard a luxury given the lack of tournaments in India and in front of a fair number of eyes enjoying tennis after a long break. Some players got more playing time while reducing travel time to tournaments abroad; some took crucial match or title wins, while a few climbed the rankings ladder.
Ramkumar Ramanathan and Yuki Bhambri were arguably the busiest and won the most. The former added to his title-winning start to the year in Pune, teaming up with senior compatriot Rohan Bopanna to win the Tata Open doubles crown for his second ATP doubles title, after Adelaide. The Pune title gave the 27-year-old a top-100 spot in doubles for the first time. Ramkumar took the momentum to Bengaluru where he teamed up with another veteran Indian, Saketh Myneni, to win the Bengaluru Open 1 doubles title and reach the Bengaluru Open 2 final, where the two lost to Indian Arjun Kadhe and Austrian Alexander Erler .
Despite all his delight in doubles, Ramkumar was unable to replicate form in singles. India’s highest ranked singles pro at world No. 170 lost in the opening round in all three matches on the clay courts of Pune and Bengaluru. That’s where he found solace in the advantage a home Davis Cup draw affords. India chose to compete with Denmark on grass, a surface suitable for Ramkumar’s serving and volley game. It was seen on Friday and Saturday with the Chennai man feeling more comfortable on the Gymkhana greens and winning both of his singles to give India what they have been missing in the team event lately: W in singles.
Bhambri also got the W, in his first Davis Cup appearance in nearly five years after returning from a long-term knee injury. Davis Cup was the icing on the cake, said Bhambri, who gave India a 2-0 lead by winning his singles draw. Luckily I have a few matches under my belt. Some good games, good wins.
The home tournaments formed the platform. The former world No. 83, now 590, used his protected position to get into singles at the Tata Open, where he won the opening round for his first win at the ATP Tour level in nearly four years. He then chose to play doubles in the Bengaluru Challengers with Divij Sharan and made a flight to Dubai the week before the Davis Cup. There he defeated Tata Open champion and top-100 pro Joao Sousa in the first qualifying round of the ATP 500 event before losing in the next. However, the 29-year-old injury came in the Davis Cup with much-needed game time in his pocket.
Indian tournaments are something we always look forward to, Bhambri said. It helps, not only in terms of less travel, but also in terms of performance. For me it was about being able to play matches again.
A good circuit
The former No. 1 of the junior world hoped that the series of ATP events intertwined in India this year would become a trend, sort of a mini circuit where a lot of tournaments are packed into a country at one point in time. As it is in the US and Australian summers, Bhambri said. Hopefully we can have some kind of Indian Summer too. It’s going to be a great track to play in.
It could also potentially be a factor in future Davis Cup games scheduled at home.
Sure, you won’t always have a home draw, but chances are you’ll have one every two years. To play that with (home) tournaments in February coming in March will be a lot of fun, he said.
Playing in India was fun for a few others too. The seasoned Bopanna won his third home ATP title in Pune, Myneni took another Challenger doubles title at age 34 and 28-year-old Kadhe took a doubles title in Bengaluru. Delhi boy Sharan also enjoyed putting on a show with Bopanna in the Davis Cup and doubles the win for fans at the Delhi Gymkhana, where he picked up a tennis racket for the first time. I went and saw the place where it all started for me. It was pretty special, he said.
Sharan, who worked with Bhambri for the Pune and Bengaluru events, found it helped to be in Indian conditions for a significant period of time en route to the Davis Cup home game.
It was fun just hanging out with the same players, we were all kind of together during those weeks and had that camaraderie. We were also able to meet a little earlier in Delhi, which gave us that extra time to prepare,” said the left-hander.
“It was good to have these tournaments in India and for some of our players to have some success even for the lower ranking players because they usually miss these events.
