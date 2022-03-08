UNC’s Manek, NC Staten Smith Earn ACC Mens Basketball Weekly Honors





GREENSBORO, NC (theACC.com) A graduate of North Carolina forward, Brady Manek has been named the final Atlantic Coast Conference Mens Basketball Player of the Week for the 2021-22 season, while NC State Guard Terquavion Smith earned the Freshman of the Week accolade. Smith has been named Freshman of the Week for the fourth time this season. Born in Harrah, Oklahoma, Manek averaged 21.0 points, 8.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists in victories over Syracuse (88-79 OT) and No. 4 Duke (94-81). Manek went 16-for-34 (47.1%) from the field and 8-for-16 (50%) from a 3-point range. He played a total of 83 minutes and made only one turnover. He led UNC with 22 points and had three assists in the overtime win over Syracuse and followed it up with 20 points, a team-high 11 rebounds and three assists in the upset win over Duke. He went 3-for-6 from behind the arch against Syracuse and went 5-for-10 from three in the win over Duke. Smith continued to pile up points last week, averaging 26.0 points, as well as 3.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists in games against Wake Forest and Florida State. He went 10-for-20 from a 3-point range this week. The Greenville, North Carolina native led the Wolfpack in both games. He scored 30 points in Florida on Saturday, his second 30-point feat of the season. Smith scored 22 points and provided four assists in Wake Forest on Wednesday. He hit 10 three-pointers for the week and now has the best 96 of the season, the fourth all-time by an ACC freshman. 2021-22 ACC Men’s Basketball Player of the Week Nov 15 Dereon Seabron, So., G, NC State

November 22 Michael Devoe, Sr., G, Georgia Tech

November 29 Wendell Moore Jr., Jr., G, Duke

December 6 Dereon Seabron, So., G, NC State

December 13 Alondes Williams, Gr., F, Wake Forest

December 20 Alondes Williams, Gr., F, Wake Forest

Dec 27 Dane Goodwin, Sr., G, Notre Dame; Femi Odukale, So., G, Pitt

January 3 Kameron McGusty, Gr., G, Miami

January 10 Armando Bacot, Jr., North Carolina F/C

January 17 Armando Bacot, Jr., North Carolina F/C

January 24 Jake LaRavia, Jr., F, Wake Forest

January 31 Buddy Boeheim, Sr., G, Syracuse

February 7 Paul Atkinson Jr., Gr., F, Notre Dame

Feb 14 Jayden Gardner, Sr., F, Virginia

February 21 Jake LaRavia, Jr., F, Wake Forest

February 28 Armando Bacot, Jr., North Carolina F/C

March 7 Brady Manek, Gr., F, North Carolina 2021-22 ACC Men’s Basketball Freshman of the Week Honors November 15 Paolo Banchero, F, Duke

November 22 AJ Griffin, F, Duke

November 29 Paolo Banchero, F, Duke

Dec. 6 Terquavion Smith, G, NC State

Dec 13 Terquavion Smith, G, NC State; Blake Wesley, G, Notre Dame

December 20 Trevor Keels, G, Duke

December 27 Paolo Banchero, F, Duke

January 3 Matthew Cleveland, F, Florida State

January 10 Blake Wesley, G, Notre Dame

January 17 Paolo Banchero, F, Duke

January 24 Paolo Banchero, F, Duke; Blake Wesley, G, Notre Dame

January 31 Paolo Banchero, F, Duke

February 7 AJ Griffin, F, Duke

February 14 Trevor Keels, G, Duke

May 21 Terquavion Smith, G, NC State

February 28 Matthew Cleveland, F, Florida State

March 7 Terquavion Smith, G, NC State

