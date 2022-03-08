How To Watch ICC Womens World Cup 2022 On TV And Online In India





In the sixth match of the 2022 ICC Womens World Cup, Australia Women will face Pakistan Women at the Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui on Tuesday, March 8. Both Australia and Pakistan had a contrasting start to their WWC campaign in 2022. While Pakistan Women suffered a humiliating 107-run loss in their opening match to bitter rivals India, Australia beat defending champions England by 12 runs. Australian batters were at the top of their game against traditional rivals England, racking up 310 runs for the loss of three wickets in 50 overs. In response, England took 298/8 in 50 overs, despite a blistering hundred from Natalie Sciver. Sidra Ameen was the best performer with the bat for Pakistan against India. She scored 30 runs off 64 balls. In this game, the outfit led by Meg Lanning will strive to continue their winning march, Pakistan will hope to open their account on the WWC points table. Australia have won their last five ODI matches against Pakistan dating back to August 2014 and will go into this match as overwhelming favourites. Ahead of today’s WWC 2022 match between Australia Women and Pakistan Women; here’s everything you need to know: When will the ICC Womens World Cup 2022 match Australia Women vs Pakistan Women start? The match between Australia Women and Pakistan Women will be played on Tuesday, March 8, starting at 6:30 a.m. IST. Where will the ICC Womens World Cup 2022 match Australia Women vs Pakistan Women be played? The Womens World Cup match between Australia Women vs Pakistan Women will be played at the Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui. Which TV channels broadcast the Australia Women vs Pakistan Women match? The Star Sports Network owns the broadcasting rights to the Australia Women vs Pakistan Women match. Where can I live stream the Australia Women vs Pakistan Women match? The Australia Women vs Pakistan Women match can be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. Australia Women vs Pakistan Women possible XIs Australian Women’s Predicted Likely Lineup: Alyssa Healy (wk), Rachael Haynes, Meg Lanning (c), Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney, Tahlia McGrath, Annabel Sutherland, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown Pakistani women predicted likely XI: Javeria Khan, Sidra Ameen, Bismah Maroof (c), Omaima Sohail, Nida Dar, Aliya Riaz, Fatima Sana, Sidra Nawaz (wk), Diana Baig, Nashra Sandhu, Anam Amin Get Latest Updates on Cricket News, Cricket Pictures, Cricket Videos, IPL Auction 2022 and Cricket Scores Here

