Wildcat Wrap: Arizona Men’s Tennis Tops No. 16 Oklahoma





Editor’s Note: With so many sports this winter and spring, we’re introducing the Wildcat Wrap, a weekly recap that will focus on the Arizona programs we don’t regularly have the time for, but are well worth recognizing. No. 28 men’s tennis took a significant non-conference win, home number 16 Oklahoma 4-3, on March 4. This is Arizonas second victory over a top 20 team this season, having previously defeated No. 3 Texas in January. The Wildcats won the double point over the Sooners and then took three single points in the No. 2, 3 and 6 lanes. Jonas Ziverts took the game with a come-from-behind 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 win at #2 field. Arizona improved to 13-4 in the season with the win and now has this week to prepare for No. 4 Baylor, who visits Tucson on Friday. women’s tennis The No. 44 women’s tennis had an up-and-down weekend, falling on March 5 in Washington before reaching a doubleheader over Washington state and Colorado on March 6. The Wildcats fell to UW 4-3 with all three points in singles. Arizona bounced back nicely, beating WSU 4-0 to win its first conference game of the season. Doubles partners Parker Fry and and Khim Iglupas each won doubles and singles against the Cougars. Later in the day, Arizona topped Colorado State 4-3 by stepping double and winning three singles points. Belen Nevenhoven took the win for the Wildcats with a 4-6, 6-2, 6-4 win at lane No. 5. Arizona (10-3) then takes on Loyola Marymount in LA on Wednesday and takes on UCLA and USC on Friday and Saturday. Beach Volleybal Beach Volleyball No. 13 won three of the four games at the Cactus Classic this weekend. The Wildcats defeated Santa Clara and Boise State on March 4 by a score of 4-1 in both games. On March 5, Arizona defeated Colorado Mesa 5-0 and lost to No. 9 Hawaii 4-1. Arizona’s No. 2 Pair Sarah Blacker and maya emperor 4-0 over four games. The Wildcats (4-2) return to action on Tuesday with a double header against Benedictine University in Mesa and ASU in Tempe. while playing golf Men’s Golf competed in the Cabo Collegiate Invitational from February 27 – March 1, finishing 13th out of 15 teams. The Wildcats shot a 5-under par over the three-round event, well behind champion Vanderbilt at 32-under. Chase Sienkiewicz led all Arizona golfers with a 7-under to finish in a tie for 12th place. He was the only Wildcat to shoot under par. UA returns to play with the Arizona NIT at Omni Tucson National March 18-19. Men’s swimming Men’s Swimming finished fifth out of six schools in the Pac-12 Championships, which took place March 2-5. Arizona scored 423.5 points, which was well below conference champion Cals (853.5) score. Arizona’s top performer was Brooks failed, who won the 1,650 free and finished second in the 500 free. The Wildcats finished third in the 200 free relay and earned an NCAA A-cut. The NCAA Championships will take place in Atlanta later this month.

