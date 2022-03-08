India wins World Cup opener, but Pakistani captain Bismah Maroof’s daughter wins everyone’s hearts





India kicked off their ODI Women’s World Cup campaign with a win against Pakistan on Sunday, but the winners were caught off guard by Bismah Maroof’s daughter after the match.

The daughter of Pakistani skipper Fatima won the hearts of Indian cricketers and ICC posted a selfie of the women in blue with Bismah and her little one, pushing the rivalry aside. Little Fatima’s first lesson in the spirit of cricket from India and Pakistan # CWC22 @TheRealPCB pic.twitter.com/ut2lCrGL1H ICC (@ICC) March 6, 2022 A video of Indian cricketers playing with Fatima also went viral on social media when Bismah carried Atima in her arms at the stadium in Mount Maunganui, New Zealand. Bismah Maroof’s legacy will go far beyond her performance on the field. In a society that often tells women to make choices between career and family, showing them that you can have both! Such an inspiring person.pic.twitter.com/Vp7EB2iwKd Aatif Nawaz (@AatifNawaz) March 6, 2022 Before the game against India, Bizmah told Cricbuzz about the difficulty of balancing a newborn and a career. “A child needs the mother. If I had to continue my career, the question would have been, where would my child go? And if I’m on the field, who will take care of the child? Hiring a nanny and taking her everywhere is expensive, and as female cricketers we don’t earn that much to afford such luxuries. Our contracts help us survive and earn a living, but without parental policies it would have been difficult to continue playing with a child nearby.” “With a child around, it’s a different energy in the team, everyone feels relaxed. If you’re too focused on one thing, it builds pressure on you. When you are around a child, all your unnecessary worries disappear.” Match day! Our women are at Bay Oval for #PAKvIND #TeamPakistan # CWC22 #BackOurGirls pic.twitter.com/eiWbsOQuac Pakistani cricket (@TheRealPCB) March 5, 2022 India overcame a top order, beating Pakistan by 107 runs to maintain their perfect record against neighbors in the Women’s Cricket World Cup on Sunday. India had prevailed in all 10 previous one-day matches between the two, but Bismah’s team threatened to cause a shock when they reduced Mithali Raj’s squad to 114-6 in the 34th over. Opener Smriti Mandhana made 52, but it was counterattacks by lower order batters Pooja Vastrakar (67) and Sneh Rana, who made unbeaten 53, that helped India to a decent total of 244-7. Indian sailors kept it tight up front and spinner Rajeshwari Gayakwad (4-31) smashed the middle order as Pakistan was knocked out for 137 with seven overs left in their innings. India’s teenage wicket-keeper Richa Ghosh has made five layoffs. “Relieved to win the first game, but there are a lot of things we need to work on,” Mithali said of India’s patchy at bat. “When you lose wickets that way, it puts pressure on you. The collaboration between Pooja and Sneh brought us back. It is important that the highest order scores are achieved, we want to do something about that.” Counterparty Bismah said Pakistan could not take advantage of the strong start and leave India off the hook. “We gave them easy runs, we were sloppy on the pitch, we didn’t put pressure on them,” she said. “We need to improve our striking skills, our selection of shots was not good, we will work on it for the next game.”

