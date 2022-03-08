When will the 2022 Spring Practice start?





The Notre Dame football team will be hitting the field soon, and this is when you can expect the players to take to the field for Spring Practice. For a few days the thoughts of the Notre Dame football team and the fans were at the NFL Combine, as the team sent five players to the event this year. Kyle Hamilton, Kyren Williams, Jack Coan, Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa and Kevin Austin Jr. went to Indianapolis to try and improve their draft, and for some it worked. Now we turn our attention to the task ahead as Notre Dame football kicks off their spring training schedule this month. The Irish have a lot of questions to answer between now and the week 1 battle at Ohio State, so the party can’t start soon enough. Notre Dame football kicks off March 17 with Spring Practice Appropriately, the Notre Dame football team will kick off their spring training on St. Patrick’s Day, which is March 17. The spring training season continues all the way to the Blue-Gold Game, which will be held on April 23. this season. There are key battles to keep an eye on this spring, including the quarterback spot, where Tyler Buchner will try to stave off both Drew Pyne and Steve Angeli this spring and summer. Kyren Williams needs to be replaced in the running back spot and the wide receiver group needs to be sorted out. On the defense side, the Irish lost some veteran leadership up front and elite security in the defensive backfield, so players will have to step up this year. If they can solve some of their problems, a College Football Playoff berth could be in the cards. This is an exciting spring as the Irish brought back many players who could have been draft picks in the 2022 NFL Draft. The Irish are going to be one of the best teams in the country this season and we’ll be looking at what the potential depth chart will look like over the summer months.

