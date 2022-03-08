Draws, prize money and everything you need to know

The BNP Paribas Open returns to its traditional place on the calendar this week, kicking off a busy month of hard court tennis across America on the Hologic WTA Tour. The 1000-level event features nine of the Top 10, along with 2018 champion Naomi Osaka, who returns to this event for the first time since 2019.

Here’s what you need to know ahead of the two-week tournament in the California desert.

When does the tournament start?

Qualifying starts on Monday 7th March and the main tournament starts on Wednesday 9th March. Day sessions begin at 11:00 AM PT and night sessions begin at 6:00 PM

Each half of the draw will alternate from day to day in the second week until Tuesday, March 15, when all eight rounds of 16 singles are played. The quarter-finals will be played on Wednesday and Thursday, with the singles semi-finals on Friday evening.

The BNP Paribas Open is played on open-air hard courts in the Indian Wells Tennis Garden and features 96-player singles and 32-team doubles. The tournament uses Penn Tour Regular Duty balls.

When are the finals?

The doubles final will be played on Saturday 19 March at 11:00 AM

The singles final will be played on Sunday 20 March at 1:00 PM

Who are the top seeds?

1. Barbara Krejcikova

2. Aryna Sabalenka

3. Iga Swiatek

4. Anett Kontaveit

5. Paula Badosa

6. Maria Sakkari

7. Karolina Pliskova

8. Garbie Muguruza

9. Our Jabur

10. Jelena Ostapenko

11. Emma Raducanu

12. Elina Svitolina

13. Victoria Azarenka

14. Jessica Pegula

15. Angelique Kerber

16. Coco Gauff

Also placed in the draw are Monterrey Champion Leylah Fernandez, Olympic champion Belinda Bencic, former champion Simona Halep and Australian Open Madison Keys semifinalist. The top 32 seeds receive a bye in the second round.

World No.1 Ashleigh Barty, Australian Open finalist Danielle Collins, Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova and Camila Giorgi withdrew ahead of the draw. Top division Barbora Krejcikova withdrew after the draw due to an elbow injury.

Who are the defending champions?

Paula Badosa captured the biggest title of her career last fall, Beat Victoria Azarenka 7-6 (5), 2-6, 7-6 (2) in the final to win her first WTA 1000 title.

Elise Mertens and Hsieh Su-Wei took the doubles title, beating Veronika Kudermetova and Elena Rybakina 7-6(1), 6-3.

What does the draw look like?

Revised single draw after top class Barbora Krejcikovas withdrawal due to elbow injury. Alize Cornet goes to the vacated line of Krejcikovas in the draw as the number 33 seed. #BNPPO22 pic.twitter.com/w7yVnky4F4 WTA Insider (@WTA_insider) March 8, 2022

What is the prize money and ranking points offered?

The total financial liability at Indian Wells is $9,260,028.

Champion: $1,231,245/1,000 points

Finalist: $646.110/650 points

Semifinalist: $343,985/390 points

Quarterfinalist: $179,940/215 points

Fourth round: $94.575/120 points

Third round: $54,400/65 points

Second round: $30,130/35 points

First round: $18,200/10 points

Points earned during the Fall 2021 BNP Paribas Open will remain in a player’s ranking for the entire 52-week cycle. They don’t fall until October.

main storylines

Swiatek, Kontaveit and Ostapenko are the hot hands: Following Barty’s dominance Down Under, No.4 Swiatek, No.5 Kontaveit and No.12 Ostapenko have since taken home the biggest awards of the tour. Swiatek led the way by beating three Top 10 players in a row – Sabalenka, Sakkari and Kontaveit – to win her first WTA 1000 on a hard court and second overall. Before that, it was Ostapenko who ousted four major champions – Kenin, Kvitova, Swiatek and Halep – en route to the WTA 500 title in Dubai. Despite all this, Kontaveit was the only player to make it to two finals in February, taking a nine-game win to win St. Petersburg and make it to the final in Doha.

All three women made the Round of 16 or better at Indian Wells last fall, with Ostapenko having her best run yet in the California desert by making it to the semifinals.

Osaka makes her long-awaited return: The 2018 champion returns to Indian Wells for the first time since 2019. Now ranked No. 78, the former No. 1 looks set to work his way up the rankings after a solid start to the season in Australia, making it to the semi-finals. of the Melbourne Summer Set 1. Osaka held match points over Amanda Anisimova in the third round of the Australian Open before falling.

Badosa’s first title defense: Five months after becoming the first Hispanic woman to win Indian Wells, the 24-year-old returns to defend a title for the first time in her career. After a strong start to the season in Australia, where she won her third career title, in Sydney, and made her first round of 16 at the Australian Open, Badosa went only 1-2 through the swing in the Middle East, losing to Elena Gabriela . Ruse and Clara Tauson.

Recent WTA 250s mint dangerous floaters: Monterrey champ Fernandez and runner-up Camila Osorio will be the ones to watch, but keep an eye out for Guadalajara champ Sloane Stephens and runner-up Marie Bouzkova, who both showed resurgent form. Lyon champion Zhang Shuai, runner-up Dayana Yastremska and semi-finalist Caroline Garcia also played well on the indoor courts. Zhang captured her first title since 2017.