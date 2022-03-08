England Tour Of West Indies 2022 Schedule, Squads, Venues, Live Streaming And Live Telecast Channel In India





The England tour of the West Indies in 2022 will witness a series of test matches. The England tour of West Indies tour started on January 22. The tour consisted of a T20I and Tests. The five-game T20I series was completed in January. Later there was a break of almost a month before the start of the test series. The West Indies played a three-match ODI and T20I series against India in February. Now they will host England for a three-match test run during England’s 2022 West Indies tour. IPL 2022 Auction | IPL 2022 teams | IPL news and updates | IPL 2022 Schedule | ICC Teams Ranking | ICC Player Ranking Also Read: IND vs SL: Gautam Gambhir Applauds Virat Kohli for Contributing to Indian Test Team Development The first test between the West Indies and England starts on March 8 at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua. The 2nd Test will be played from March 16-20 at Kensington Oval in Barbados. The 3rd and final Test will be played from March 24-28 at the National Cricket Stadium in Grenada. England faced defeat in the T20Is, having lost 3 out of 5 games. West Indies defeated England in 1st T20I by 9 wickets, 3rd T20I by 20 runs and 5th T20I by 17 runs. England won the 2nd T20I by 1 run and the 4th T20I by 34 runs. Also Read: Ravichandran Ashwin can break Anil Kumbles record of 619 test wickets Parthiv Patel England faced a humiliating defeat in their previous Test series. They lost to England 4-0 in the Test series. West Indies also faced defeat in their previous Test series. They lost to Sri Lanka 2-0. Below we take a look at the England tour of the West Indies 2022 schedule, squads, venues, live streaming and live broadcast channel in India. England Tour of the West Indies 2022 Schedule Also Read: Ricky Ponting thinks now that Shane Warne is no longer with us, it’s up to him to pass his knowledge on to younger players West Indies vs England T20I Series Schedule Date Match details Location Times (ACTUAL) Result January 22, 2022 West Indies vs England, 1st T20I Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados 1:30 am West Indies won by 9 wkts January 23, 2022 West Indies vs England, 2nd T20I Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados 1:30 am England won by 1 run January 26, 2022 West Indies vs England, 3rd T20I Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados 1:30 am West Indies won by 20 runs January 29, 2022 West Indies vs England, 4th T20I Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados 1:30 am England won by 34 runs January 30, 2022 West Indies vs England, 5th T20I Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados 1:30 am West Indies won by 17 runs Program test series West Indies vs England Date Match details Location Times (ACTUAL) March 8 – March 12, 2022 West Indies vs England, 1st Test Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua 7:30 pm March 16 – March 20, 2022 West Indies vs England, 2nd Test Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados 7:30 pm March 24-28, 2022 West Indies vs England, 3rd Test National Cricket Stadium, St George’s, Grenada 7:30 pm England Tour of the West Indies 2022 Squads Also read: IPL 2022: Mumbai Indians have a small advantage in the tournament Aakash Chopra England test team Joe Root (C), Zak Crawley, Daniel Lawrence, Alex Lees, Ben Stokes, Craig Overton, Chris Woakes, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Foakes, Ollie Pope, Matthew Fisher, Jack Leach, Saqib Mahmood, Matthew Parkinson, Ollie Robinson, Mark Wood West Indian test crew Kraigg Brathwaite (C), Jermaine Blackwood, Shamarh Brooks, Nkrumah Bonner, John Campbell, Kyle Mayers, Jason Holder, Joshua Da Silva, Alzarri Joseph, Veerasammy Permaul, Anderson Phillip, Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales England Tour Of West Indies 2022 Live Streaming Details: When And Where Live Telecast And Live Streaming Of West Indies vs England Test Series In India All three Tests of the England 2022 tour of the West Indies will be available to watch via the FanCode mobile app in India. In the West Indies In the West Indies, the live broadcast of the England 2022 tour of the West Indies will be available on the ESPN Caribbean channel. The live streaming will be available on the ESPN mobile app. In England In England and the United Kingdom, the live broadcast of the England vs West Indies Test series will be available on BT Sports. The BT Sports app presents the live streaming of the matches. Get all cricket match predictions and fantasy tips – CLICK HERE Cricket Match Prediction | Today Match Fantasy Prediction | Fantasy Cricket Tips | Cricket news and updates | Cricket Live Score

