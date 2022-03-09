Tennessee Football will not have a spring game due to renovations at Neyland Stadium





Tennessee will not hold its Orange and White spring football game due to renovations at Neyland Stadium and no suitable alternate venue is available, the university announced Monday. Instead, the UT will hold an intrasquad scrimmage on the practice field on April 9 at 1 p.m., which is open to media, recruits and family members of players. There will be no room for fans to attend that scrimmage at Haslam Field. However, Volunteer Village at Humanities Plaza will be open from noon to 3pm that day, and fans can watch the scrimmage on two giant video screens and enjoy food trucks, music, activities and other amenities. The scrimmage will not be broadcast on livestream. It will be part of “All Vol Weekend,” a fan-friendly series of events and tailgating from April 7-10 on campus. UT baseball will host a three-game series against Missouri with fireworks after Saturday’s game being the highlight of the weekend. It’s only the second time since 1961 that the Vols have not had a spring game. In 2020, it canceled the competition due to the COVID-19 pandemic. And the 2021 spring game, the first under coach Josh Heupel, was played amid COVID-19 restrictions with social distancing seating. The UT will begin Heupel’s second spring training on March 22, as the Neyland Stadium and the Anderson Training Center are undergoing renovations. What is being renovated at Neyland Stadium Phase I of the renovation of the Neyland Stadium is expected to cost $180 million, while the total project is $340 million. The plan is to create a premium experience on the lower west side of Neyland Stadium behind the Tennessee bench. The other plan is in two parts that add a video card to the north side and create a standing-only space below the video card. Anderson Training Center, the team’s daily facility, is undergoing a $30 million expansion and renovation project funded through the “My All” campaign, a $500 million fundraising initiative announced last June by athletic director Danny White. It will expand the facility by 36,000 square feet and renovate nearly 100,000 square feet of existing space with a focus on the student-athlete experience. All Full Weekend Thursday 7 April All Day: Track and Field, Tennessee Relays at Tom Black Track at LaPorte Stadium Friday April 8 All Day: Track and Field, Tennessee Relays at Tom Black Track at LaPorte Stadium Afternoon: Women’s tennis vs. Vanderbilt at Barksdale Tennis Stadium 6:30 PM: Baseball vs. Missouri at Lindsey Nelson Stadium Saturday 9 April All Day – Track and Field, Tennessee Relays on Tom Black Track at LaPorte Stadium 12pm-3pm: Volunteer Village Fan Fest opens at Humanities Plaza in Circle Park 1 p.m.: Football vs. Clemson at Regal Stadium 7 p.m.: Baseball vs. Missouri at Lindsey Nelson Stadium (fireworks after the game) sunday 10 april Afternoon: Women’s tennis vs. Kentucky at Barksdale Tennis Stadium 1:00 PM Baseball vs. Missouri at Lindsey Nelson Stadium Reach Adam Sparks at [email protected] and on Twitter @AdamSparks.

