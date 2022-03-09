Shane Warne dead: Indian cricket legend Sunil Gavaskar reacts after shameful criticism of spin king sparks outcry

Indian cricket great Sunil Gavaskar has withdrawn after his criticism of Shane Warne, just hours after the death of the spider kings at the age of 52, sparked strong reactions.

Talk about India Today While breaking TV coverage of Warnes’ death on Saturday morning (AEDT), Gavaskar was asked if he thought Warne was the greatest spinner of his time.

What followed was a surprising swipe at the King of Spin, justified by his regular record against India, a country that consistently produces the best spin players in the world.

Warne took 43 wickets in 14 matches against India, at an average of 47.18.

For me the Indian spinners and (Sri Lankan spinner) Muttiah Muralitharan were definitely better than Warne. Because look at Warnes’ record against India. It was pretty common to India, Gavaskar said.

Since he didn’t have much success against Indian players, who are very good players in spin bowling, I don’t think I would call him the best. Muralitharan with the success he had against India would be above him in my book.

While Muralitharan (800) has more Test wickets than Warne (708), Warne is widely regarded as the better spinner due to the quality of opponents he has faced consistently throughout his international career.

Shane Warne and Muttiah Muralitharan unveil the new Warne-Muralidaran trophy at Bellerive Oval. Credit: GLENN CORDINGLEY † MONKEY IMAGE

However, the criticism of Gavaskar mainly stemmed from the timing of his comments, as news of Warnes passing on the Thai holiday island of Koh Samui had only just come out.

Moreover, Gavaskar’s suggestion that the Australians’ lifestyle had contributed to his early death only infuriated Warnes’ army, with some calling his criticisms shameful.

He was always looking for a full life, king size as they call it and he did and maybe because he lived that way maybe the reason his heart couldn’t handle it and he died so quickly, said Gavaskar.

Since then, Gavaskar has taken to social media to accept that his comments were ill-timed, but an apology has not been forthcoming.

Last week was a very traumatic time for the cricket club, we lost two of the most iconic cricketers the game has ever seen – Rodney Marsh and Shane Warne, Gavaskar said, in a captioned video, Rest in Peace Legends.

On TV I was asked by a host if Warne was the best spinner ever and I gave my honest personal opinion.

In hindsight, that question should not have been asked, nor should it have been answered, because that was not the time for any comparison or critical evaluation.

Sunil Gavaskar (L) has expressed regret for his ill-timed comments about cricket legend Shane Warne. Credit: Getty

Warne was one of the best cricketers to grace the game, Rodney Marsh was one of the best wicketkeepers the game has seen. May their souls rest in peace.

In fairness to Gavaskar, he had also praised Warnes’s mastery of cricket during his weekend appearance on Indian TV.

Within 24 hours, the cricketing world has lost two giants of the game, not only Australian cricket, but also the cricketing world. Rodney Marsh and then Shane Warne. This is incredible. Difficult to understand, Gavaskar said on Saturday.

Warne mastered a craft so difficult… wrist spin. To pick over 700 wickets like he did in Test cricket, hundreds more in one day cricket tell you how good a bowler he was.

Fingerspin is a lot easier, you have more control over what you want to bowl, but leg spin or wrist spin is hard. That he bowled the way he did, the way he seemed to create magic… at will was the reason he was revered all over the cricket world.