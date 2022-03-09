Women’s Cricket World Cup: White Ferns beat rain, also beat Bangladesh

Highlights of White Ferns v Bangladesh. Video / Sky Sports

The White Ferns have overcome two foes to take their first win at the Cricket World Cup.

A nine wicket win over Bangladesh was taken and their opponents posed little threat, but the bigger challenge for New Zealand was the weather in Dunedin, with rain delaying the 11am start, lasting into the afternoon and ending the match threatened to wash away.

By 3pm, it had cleared enough for a 27-over collision, and despite continued cloud and drizzle that looked like it might hinder the White Ferns’ runchase, the rain held off long enough for an eventual romp to victory.

It was a huge relief for the hosts as a washout would have been a brutal blow to their World Cup hopes.

Rain delayed play in Dunedin until 3 p.m. Photo / Photo Sport

Bangladesh was such a huge underdog to this clash that the White Ferns never strayed from $1.01 in the betting odds, even when Bangladesh started strong, and if they failed to score two points against the minnows, it would be a struggled in their quest to qualify for the semifinals.

That will still be a tough challenge after their opening defeat to the West Indies, and the Ferns will have to win at least two, if not three, of their next four games against their likely semi-final rivals – India, Australia, South Africa and England .

Their performance in the Cup so far won’t be too worrying for that quartet, but despite a slow start, the Ferns did enough to ensure neither Bangladesh nor the weather would deny them two points.

Improvements will be needed against India on Thursday, especially from their bowlers, as the Ferns seamers were bad early on. Lea Tahuhu bowled just two overs and leaked 19 runs, while Jess Kerr and Hayley Jensen were also guilty of bowling too short to start the innings, allowing the Bangladeshi openers to whack them where they wanted.

An unbeaten 50 partnership came about in just seven overs, but New Zealand skipper Sophie Devine realized her early mistake and then turned to her spinners, who tied Bangladesh and held onto their fast start.

After five limits in the first six overs, all bowled by sailors, there was only one in the next 14 overs when Amelia Kerr (0-28 of six) put the brakes on, while Frankie Mackay broke the opening score of 59 runs, with Shamima Sultana caught in the deep end for 33 of 36 balls.

Mackay also saw the demise of the other opener, Fargana Hoque, who made an enterprising 52 out of 63 but made the mistake of underestimating the shrewd spinner, pushing the ball back to the bowler and hanging outside her crease.

As she did twice in the series against India, Mackay shot the ball back to the stumps, Fargana couldn’t put down her bat in time and Bangladesh’s best hopes were exhausted.

That marked the end of a slump started by Amy Satterthwaite, who skipped late in the 15th but ended 3-25 in five overs, taking much of the Bangladeshi mid-tier.

Amy Satterthwaite took three wickets for the White Ferns. Photo / Photo sports

Mackay finished 1-24 from six and Jess Kerr (0-24 from five) adapting to the conditions and finishing stronger than she started, Bangladesh limped to 140-8 from their 27 overs, a total that will probably never be enough against the New Zealand powerful top order.

After 263 caps, Suzie Bates was finally allowed to play in Dunedin for the first time and marked that milestone in front of friends and family with an excellent 79, not just 68 balls.

She lost opening partner Devine for 14, but the Ferns had already added 36 runs in 6.4 overs, and the required run rate only decreased when Amelia Kerr (47 out of 37) joined Bates.

Bangladesh tried seven bowlers to break their 108-run undefeated partnership that yielded just 81 balls, but none were as threatening as the weather, as light rain began to fall as Bates raised her 50, with the Ferns still five overs away. of reaching the 20 overs needed to maintain a rain-affected result.

Had the rain increased, the White Ferns would have been desperately short of the win, but it remained at bay and Bates and Kerr saw the hosts go home with seven overs to ensure they got the two deserved points.