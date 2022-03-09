Sports
Women’s Cricket World Cup: White Ferns beat rain, also beat Bangladesh
Highlights of White Ferns v Bangladesh. Video / Sky Sports
The White Ferns have overcome two foes to take their first win at the Cricket World Cup.
A nine wicket win over Bangladesh was taken and their opponents posed little threat, but the bigger challenge for New Zealand was the weather in Dunedin, with rain delaying the 11am start, lasting into the afternoon and ending the match threatened to wash away.
By 3pm, it had cleared enough for a 27-over collision, and despite continued cloud and drizzle that looked like it might hinder the White Ferns’ runchase, the rain held off long enough for an eventual romp to victory.
It was a huge relief for the hosts as a washout would have been a brutal blow to their World Cup hopes.
Bangladesh was such a huge underdog to this clash that the White Ferns never strayed from $1.01 in the betting odds, even when Bangladesh started strong, and if they failed to score two points against the minnows, it would be a struggled in their quest to qualify for the semifinals.
That will still be a tough challenge after their opening defeat to the West Indies, and the Ferns will have to win at least two, if not three, of their next four games against their likely semi-final rivals – India, Australia, South Africa and England .
Their performance in the Cup so far won’t be too worrying for that quartet, but despite a slow start, the Ferns did enough to ensure neither Bangladesh nor the weather would deny them two points.
Improvements will be needed against India on Thursday, especially from their bowlers, as the Ferns seamers were bad early on. Lea Tahuhu bowled just two overs and leaked 19 runs, while Jess Kerr and Hayley Jensen were also guilty of bowling too short to start the innings, allowing the Bangladeshi openers to whack them where they wanted.
An unbeaten 50 partnership came about in just seven overs, but New Zealand skipper Sophie Devine realized her early mistake and then turned to her spinners, who tied Bangladesh and held onto their fast start.
After five limits in the first six overs, all bowled by sailors, there was only one in the next 14 overs when Amelia Kerr (0-28 of six) put the brakes on, while Frankie Mackay broke the opening score of 59 runs, with Shamima Sultana caught in the deep end for 33 of 36 balls.
Mackay also saw the demise of the other opener, Fargana Hoque, who made an enterprising 52 out of 63 but made the mistake of underestimating the shrewd spinner, pushing the ball back to the bowler and hanging outside her crease.
As she did twice in the series against India, Mackay shot the ball back to the stumps, Fargana couldn’t put down her bat in time and Bangladesh’s best hopes were exhausted.
That marked the end of a slump started by Amy Satterthwaite, who skipped late in the 15th but ended 3-25 in five overs, taking much of the Bangladeshi mid-tier.
Mackay finished 1-24 from six and Jess Kerr (0-24 from five) adapting to the conditions and finishing stronger than she started, Bangladesh limped to 140-8 from their 27 overs, a total that will probably never be enough against the New Zealand powerful top order.
After 263 caps, Suzie Bates was finally allowed to play in Dunedin for the first time and marked that milestone in front of friends and family with an excellent 79, not just 68 balls.
She lost opening partner Devine for 14, but the Ferns had already added 36 runs in 6.4 overs, and the required run rate only decreased when Amelia Kerr (47 out of 37) joined Bates.
Bangladesh tried seven bowlers to break their 108-run undefeated partnership that yielded just 81 balls, but none were as threatening as the weather, as light rain began to fall as Bates raised her 50, with the Ferns still five overs away. of reaching the 20 overs needed to maintain a rain-affected result.
Had the rain increased, the White Ferns would have been desperately short of the win, but it remained at bay and Bates and Kerr saw the hosts go home with seven overs to ensure they got the two deserved points.
Sources
2/ https://www.nzherald.co.nz/sport/womens-cricket-world-cup-white-ferns-beat-rain-also-beat-bangladesh/FZYLNYSJE4QVUFDDXH7H2FNP3M/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- Shane Warne dead: Cricket stars last meal before heart attack in Thailand March 7, 2022
- War in Ukraine tests China’s ‘limitless’ bond with Russia March 7, 2022
- Israeli Ministry of Health has detected the first case of polio at age 4 since 1989 March 7, 2022
- NHL Buzz: Andersen day to day for Hurricanes, not playing Kraken March 7, 2022
- Trump jokes about starting a war between Russia and China March 7, 2022