Owen Power, Kent Johnson leave Michigan hockey for NHL contracts





And so begins the breakdown of the Michigan hockey roster: Sophomore defenseman Owen Power signed a three-year entry-level deal with the Buffalo Sabers on Friday, and sophomore forward Kent Johnson signed a similar deal with the Columbus Blue Jackets. Power, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 draft after three goals and 13 assists for Michigan in 26 games during the 2020-21 season, showed his worth in 2021-22 with three goals and 29 assists in 33 games. That included five assists on the Wolverines run to the Frozen Four, though he was eliminated in U-Ms overtime loss against Denver on Thursday night. COLLEGE HOCKEY INSIDER:Michigan Enters An Uncertain Off Season Awash With Controversy, Roster Questions FROZEN FOUR BUMMER:Michigan stunned by Denver in OT, 3-2, in semi-finals CHILDREN’S THINGS:Gifted from Michigan, but too young for NCAA tournament? ‘I have T-shirts older than that’ Johnson was selected four choices after Power. He tied with Power for the team lead in assists this season, with 29, and scored eight goals. He picked up an assist in U-Ms NCAA opener against American International, but was held off the scoresheet in the last two tames of Wolverines. Power and Johnson also played for Team Canada at this year’s Olympics in Beijing; Power led the Canadians with an ice time average of 21:38 and had two assists; Johnson, who made the team as a substitute, played in every game and had a goal and four assists to lead Canada in scoring during the group stage. Both Power and Johnson could make their NHL debuts soon, with about three weeks left in the regular season. The Blue Jackets will be eliminated from the playoffs next week, while the Sabers have already been eliminated. The Blue Jackets will visit Detroit on Saturday, but Johnson is not expected to make his debut until Wednesday. Johnson will not be the only ex-Wolverine in the Blue Jackets organization; defender Nick Blankenburg, this season’s captain, signed a one-year contract with Columbus. Blankenburg, who went undrafted and hails from Washington Twp. in Macomb County, ended his UM career with 25 goals and 44 assists in 133 games for Michigan. He was fourth on the roster in goals (14) this season and added 15 assists, including one in the Frozen Four win over Quinnipiac. The Wolverines had seven NHL first-round picks on their roster this year. The others: 2019 Johnny Beecher (No. 30 overall, Boston Bruins); 2020 Brendan Brisson (No.29, Vegas Golden Knights); 2021 Matty Beniers (No. 2, Seattle Kraken); Luke Hughes (No. 4, New Jersey Devils); Mackie Samoskevich (No. 24, Florida Panthers). UM has 3 All-Americans The Wolverines received slightly better, if expected, news on Friday as three players were named All-Americans. Beniers, who had 20 goals and 23 assists to lead the Wolverines in points, made the first-team squad, while Power and Hughes were named after second-team blueliners. Contact Ryan Ford at: [email protected]† Follow him on Twitter @theford†

