Sports
Sachin Tendulkar remembers ‘favourite’ bus seat on his way to cricket training as a kid
Former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar went through memory on Friday when he shared the story of his special connection to Mumbai’s local bus No. 315. Sachin took to his official Instagram handle to post a video, where the ‘master blaster’ was shot. seeing is one of his favorite memories from the past when he took the bus to reach his training ground. He revealed that it is the same bus he used to get from his home in Bandra to the Shivaji Park grounds for practice.
Sachin said in the video that he always hoped that his favorite last window seat would be free when he went home at night so he could sleep there with the cool breeze on his face. Sachin went on to reveal that he would sometimes miss the bus stop because he was fast asleep. The legendary cricketer commented that he loved those times because they were so much fun.
“After so many years I saw bus number 315. This is the same bus I used between Bandra and Shivaji Park. I always looked forward to going to Shivaji Park to practice. I would feel tired after playing and practicing for all day so when I came home at night I would always pray that my favorite last seat would be empty Because I would like to sleep with my head on the window grille and the cold breeze coming in from outside I would even sometimes miss the bus stop. But it was a lot of fun,” Sachin said in the video.
Sachin’s career
The 48-year-old is considered one of the greatest batsmen to ever play cricket. He made his debut for India at the tender age of 16. Sachin remains the top points scorer in the two formats he played for his country. He scored 15,921 runs in Test cricket and 18,426 runs in ODIs with averages of 53.78 and 44.83. Sachin is the only batter in the world to hit 100 international centuries – 51 in Tests and 49 in ODIs.
The cricketer played for India from November 1989 to November 2013. His last international match was a Test, which he played against the West Indies at his home port of Mumbai.
Image: SachinTendulkar/Instagram
