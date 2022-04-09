Sooners Open Bedlam with Comeback Win





Next game: in the state of Oklahoma 4/9/2022 | 8 pm ESPNU KREF 1400 AM/99.3FM April 09 (Sat) / 8 p.m. Bee State of Oklahoma STILL WATER, Okay. Just like they did 10 days ago, Blake Robertson singled in the tying run and sebastian orduno drove in the winning run in the ninth inning. Friday night, the tiebreakers led the Oklahoma baseball team to an 8-7 victory over #4 Oklahoma State in the Bedlam Big 12 conference series opener at O’Brate Stadium. Robertson, an Edmond, Okla. product, who began his college career at OSU, went 3 for 4 on Friday with three RBIs. He doubled home Peyton Graham with one out in the ninth inning to make it 7-all. Orduno, who walked with a basesloaded to close the March 29 meeting in Tulsa, singled into midfield to score Robertson and gave OU an 8-7 lead. The match ended in a steal. With two outs and a runner on first base in the bottom of the ninth, catcher Jimmy Crooks fired at Jackson Nicklaus on second base, who tagged in time for the last out. The piece was confirmed on the official replay review. The Sooners (18-10, 4-3 Big 12) and Cowboys (21-9, 5-2 Big 12) battled back and forth for five innings. Each team scored runs in the second, third and fifth inning, but OSU took a 7-4 lead with four runs in the fifth. Oklahoma went in 7-6 in the seventh on an one-out single by Nicklaus and a two-out single by Crooks, before taking the lead in the ninth. OU’s bullpen combination of Colton Sundloff † Carter Campbell (1-0) and Trevin Michael (fifth save) combined to give up no runs and two hits over 4.0 innings. The trio knocked out OSU as starter relief Jake Bennett who struckout nine and walked only one in 5.0 innings. “(Our players) persevered and fought all the way through,” Oklahoma head coach Skip Johnson said. “I thought (Jake) Bennett deserved a better fate than that. He threw his butt off and the bullpen was great. What about our attack, with big hit after big hit. That was huge.” Oklahoma registered four runs and six of their 12 hits with two outs on Friday-evening. Nicklaus, Graham and Tanner Tredaway each ended with two hits. Tredaway singled in midfield to start the second inning and scored on a groundout by Diego Muniz † After a sacrifice fly tied the score in the bottom of the second inning, Graham hit a two-out single and scored on a double by Robertson in the third inning. OSU took a 3-2 lead on a two-run home run by Jake Thompson. The Sooners took the lead again, 4-3, with two runs in the fifth. Cade Horton singled and scored on an error on Nicklaus’ infield single, and Robertson singled at home to Nicklaus. The Cowboys then took a 7-4 lead in the bottom of the fifth on a two-run single by Zach Ehrhard and a two-run double by Griffin Doersching. Crooks’ RBI single in the seventh inning came with runners on second and third base and two outs. The dying liner was initially judged as a midfield catch before replay review nullified the call and allowed one point to score. The game drew OU within 7-6. After both sides were in order in the eighth, Graham was rallied in the ninth inning that began with an one-out double down the left field-line, then scored on Robertson’s double that also went into the left field corner. A pop out and a deliberate walk to Crooks resulted in Orduno’s game-winning single. The Sooners and Cowboys will continue the series in Stillwater on Saturday. Playtime is 8pm on ESPNU.

