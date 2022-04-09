Women Cricket: Mignon du Preez announces retirement from ODIs, Tests effective immediately





South Africa batter Cute du Preez has announced her retirement from ODI and Test cricket with immediate effect. She made this decision to focus on her T20 game and spend more time with the family. After her ODI debut in 2007, Du Preez last played in the recently concluded 2020 ICC Womens Cricket World Cup, helping the Proteas Women qualify for the semi-finals. In eight games of the multi-team tournament, she scored 161 points, including half a century against India. Overall, the 32-year-old represented South Africa in 154 ODIs, scoring 3760 runs at an average of 32.98 over two centuries and 18 1950s. She also played one test match, scoring 119 runs at an average of 59.50 in one century. Du Preez shared the news of her retirement with fans on social media. I have been lucky enough to play in four ICC ODI World Cups so far, read the statement. These are some of my most cherished memories in life. However, I would love to spend time with my family and hopefully start a family of my own soon. I think the time is right to announce that I am withdrawing from the longer format of the game and turning my attention to T20 cricket in the future. That is why I have decided to retire from ODI cricket on the completion of our recent World Cup in New Zealand. I have a feeling that South African women’s cricket is in a very healthy state and the time is right to step back and allow the next generation of exciting cricketers to continue to grow this wonderful game of ours. Finally, she expressed her gratitude to Cricket South Africa (CSA) for their continued support throughout her ODI career. I would like to take a moment to thank everyone at Cricket South Africa and the board for their continued support throughout my ODI career. I am extremely grateful for the honor of representing my country in 154 ODI matches and also for the opportunity to lead my country at the highest level, added Du Preez. Finally, I would like to thank our management and my teammates for making my ODI trip unforgettable.

