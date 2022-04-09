SD semi-professional soccer player killed while changing flat tire





Calling him the glue of the team, he says Dave Post, the head coach of the San Diego Silverbacks, will be honored at their final game at Inglewood on Saturday after he was killed in a crash.

SAN DIEGO Still in disbelief, San Diego Silverbacks, co-owners Elliot and Lisa Limbrick can’t believe 22 year old semi-pro football player Dave Post II is gone. “He was an exceptional athlete, he was one of our most important wide receivers on the team, but more than that, he was the glue. He was the glue for our team,” said San Diego Silverbacks Head Coach, Elliot Limbrick. Just before 6 p.m. Thursday night, the California Highway Patrol said Post stopped his car in the median strip on State Route 54, east of Highland Avenue in National City, to replace a flat front tire on his blue Toyota Scion. Post called a fellow teammate to come help him, and when that player arrived, he saw the driver of a white Mazda sedan switch lanes and crash into the back of Post’s car, leaving him seriously injured in the middle of the highway. . Doctors rushed Post to the hospital, where he died. The Mazda driver stayed on the scene and worked with CHP researchers who said they do not believe alcohol or drugs played a role in the accident. He was everything you could want as a coach and player, said Limbrick. Coach Elliot Limbrick says Post was like a cousin to him and his wife. He lived with his father Dave Post I and stepmother in Skyline and worked at Footlocker in Fashion Valley Mall. He would stop by every week and walk through the back patio and say hello to Auntie with his big smile, said Lisa Limbrick, San Diego silverbacks GM. Post played football for two years for the Labelle Development Football League, named after Grammy-winning singer Patti Labelle. The team last practiced at the Allied Gardens Rec Center and now has to move another player in Post’s position for Saturday’s game. This game is for him. I’m going to coach for him and the players, I know they’re definitely going to play for him,” Elliot Limbrick said with tears in his eyes. The final game of the season will be played at 6 p.m. at Inglewood Jackie Robinson Stadium, where the team will honor Dave Post. They are going to observe a moment of silence for Dave, our captains will wear his jersey onto the field to toss the coins,” said Elliot Limbrick. For the first offensive game, they will have 10 players on the field instead of 11 to represent the missing Dave. And this was not the first time that this semi-professional team lost a player. Limbrick says another young player died in a motorcycle accident in 2019. The team sends their condolences to Post’s mother Coretta and his father Dave. The family plans to return his body to his home state of Texas for burial and has a… GoFundMe to pay funeral expenses. RELATED: Man killed after being hit by a car while trying to change a tire on the highway in National City RELATED: Former USD Soccer Star Found Herself After Soccer as He Helps Others Become the Best Version of Themselves WATCH RELATED: San Diego’s Top Stories for April 8, 2022 at 6 a.m.

