Women’s tennis rises to 6-1 win over Lipscomb, takes place in ASUN Championship

FORT MYERS, Fla. The FGCU women’s tennis team took a 6-1 win over ASUN opponent Lipscomb on Friday, despite windy conditions. The Eagles improved to 11-6 overall and 5-1 in the ASUN with the win, while the Bison fell to 6-12 and 2-5 in the league.

At 5-1 in ASUN, second place Eagleshave captured a spot in theASUNChampionshipon April 22-24 from Fort Myers, Florida, FGCU will host the Conference Championship at the FGCUTennis Complex.

“The ladies have fought hard tonight”, head coach Courtney Vernon said. “Lipscomb is a solid team and they had to win the game. We look forward to hosting Jacksonville State on Sunday.”

The Greens and Blue secured the double point thanks to a Emma Bardet and Ida Ferding win. The number 85-ranked doubles team took care of things in a 6-2 victory.

In singles action, FGCU rolled to win the match by winning the first five singles matches. Bardet would effectively land the game for the Eagles with her 6-1, 6-4 win as the No. 1 seed overall.

Jordan Ossa † isabella colmenares and Bardet each won in straight sets for the Eagles. Ossa won 6-4, 6-1 on field four and Colmenares won on field two 6-1, 6-4.

Gabriela Macias captured another single point, the fifth team point of the evening, with a tiebreak in the third set, 7-5, 1-6, 1-0 (10-4). Fanny Norin also won in a tiebreak in the third set, winning 6-4, 7-6 (7-3). Norin’s win marked her eighth consecutive singles win and went unbeaten in the ASUN game 6-0.

FGCU returns to action on Sunday for the final home game of the regular season, where Jacksonville State plays at 1 p.m.

FGCU 6, Lip Comb 1

Singles Action

1. BARDET, Emma (FGCUW) def. POPOVA, Kate (LIP-W) 6-1, 6-4

2. COLMENARES, Isabella (FGCUW) verde. DOBRANOS, Sasha (LIP-W) 6-1, 6-4

3. NORIN, Fanny (FGCUW) def. BREATH, Emma (LIP-W) 6-4, 7-6 (7-3)

4. OSSA, Jordana (FGCUW) def. DIACHENKO, Liza (LIP-W) 6-4, 6-1

5. MACIAS, Gabriela (FGCUW) defeats. BANDY, Maddox (LIP-W) 7-5, 1-6, 1-0 (10-4) 6. CHAPMAN, Eleanor (LIP-W) defeats. RETORTILLO, Alba (FGCUW) 6-4, 0-6, 6-4

Double action

1. #85 BARDET, Emma/FERDING, Ida (FGCUW) def. DOBRANOS, Sasha / POPOVA, Kate (LIP-W) 6-2

2. RETORTILLO, Alba/MACIAS, Gabriela (FGCUW) vs. BANDY, Maddox/TRBEZNIK, Anja (LIP-W) 4-4, unfinished

3. OSSA, Jordana/NORIN, Fanny (FGCUW) def. DIACHENKO, Liza/HOWARD, Perri (LIP-W) 6-1

Order of finish: Double (3.1); Singles (2,4,1,5,3,6)

