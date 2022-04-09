Sports
Women’s tennis rises to 6-1 win over Lipscomb, takes place in ASUN Championship
FORT MYERS, Fla. The FGCU women’s tennis team took a 6-1 win over ASUN opponent Lipscomb on Friday, despite windy conditions. The Eagles improved to 11-6 overall and 5-1 in the ASUN with the win, while the Bison fell to 6-12 and 2-5 in the league.
At 5-1 in ASUN, second place Eagleshave captured a spot in theASUNChampionshipon April 22-24 from Fort Myers, Florida, FGCU will host the Conference Championship at the FGCUTennis Complex.
“The ladies have fought hard tonight”, head coach Courtney Vernon said. “Lipscomb is a solid team and they had to win the game. We look forward to hosting Jacksonville State on Sunday.”
The Greens and Blue secured the double point thanks to a Emma Bardet and Ida Ferding win. The number 85-ranked doubles team took care of things in a 6-2 victory.
In singles action, FGCU rolled to win the match by winning the first five singles matches. Bardet would effectively land the game for the Eagles with her 6-1, 6-4 win as the No. 1 seed overall.
Jordan Ossa† isabella colmenares and Bardet each won in straight sets for the Eagles. Ossa won 6-4, 6-1 on field four and Colmenares won on field two 6-1, 6-4.
Gabriela Macias captured another single point, the fifth team point of the evening, with a tiebreak in the third set, 7-5, 1-6, 1-0 (10-4).Fanny Norinalso won in a tiebreak in the third set, winning 6-4, 7-6 (7-3). Norin’s win marked her eighth consecutive singles win and went unbeaten in the ASUN game 6-0.
FGCU returns to action on Sunday for the final home game of the regular season, where Jacksonville State plays at 1 p.m.
FGCU returns to action on Sunday for the final home game of the regular season, where Jacksonville State plays at 1 p.m.
FGCU 6, Lip Comb 1
Singles Action
1. BARDET, Emma (FGCUW) def. POPOVA, Kate (LIP-W) 6-1, 6-4
2. COLMENARES, Isabella (FGCUW) verde. DOBRANOS, Sasha (LIP-W) 6-1, 6-4
3. NORIN, Fanny (FGCUW) def. BREATH, Emma (LIP-W) 6-4, 7-6 (7-3)
4. OSSA, Jordana (FGCUW) def. DIACHENKO, Liza (LIP-W) 6-4, 6-1
5. MACIAS, Gabriela (FGCUW) defeats. BANDY, Maddox (LIP-W) 7-5, 1-6, 1-0 (10-4) 6. CHAPMAN, Eleanor (LIP-W) defeats. RETORTILLO, Alba (FGCUW) 6-4, 0-6, 6-4
Double action
1. #85 BARDET, Emma/FERDING, Ida (FGCUW) def. DOBRANOS, Sasha / POPOVA, Kate (LIP-W) 6-2
2. RETORTILLO, Alba/MACIAS, Gabriela (FGCUW) vs. BANDY, Maddox/TRBEZNIK, Anja (LIP-W) 4-4, unfinished
3. OSSA, Jordana/NORIN, Fanny (FGCUW) def. DIACHENKO, Liza/HOWARD, Perri (LIP-W) 6-1
Order of finish: Double (3.1); Singles (2,4,1,5,3,6)
Follow the Eagles on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook at @FGCU_WTEN and online at www.FGCUAthletics.com for full coverage of FGCU women’s tennis. You can also sign up to receive news about FGCU women’s tennis or other programs straight to your inbox by visiting www.fgcuathletics.com/email.
HEAD COACH COURTNEY VERNON
The FGCU women’s tennis team is led by three-time ASUN Coach of the Year, Courtney Vernon (season 9), who led the Eagles back-to-back to regular-season ASUN titles in her fifth season in 2018. earning 63 ASUN All-Conference and All-Academic awards, including 2014, 2016, and 2017 ASUN Freshman of the Year, as well as the 2016, 2017, and 2019 Scholar-Athlete of the Year and the 2018 Player of the Year. Vernon led the Greens and Blues to an overall record of 94-66 (.587) and a conference record of 41-10 (.803).
ABOUT FGCU
FGCU teams have collectively won an incredible 87 conference regular season and tournament titles in just 14+ seasons at the Division I level. In addition, in just nine seasons of DI postseason eligibility, the Eagles have had a total of 43 teams or individuals compete in NCAA championships. Eight FGCU programs have achieved a national top 25 in their respective sports – including Women’s Basketball (No. 25, 2021-22), Beach Volleyball (No. 20, 2021), and both Men’s Soccer (2018, 2019) and Women’s Soccer (2018) as well as three of the most recent. In 2016-17, the Greens and Blues took a division best sixth place in the DI-AAA Learfield Directors’ Cup and top-100 nationally, for several Power-5 and FBS institutions. In 2018/19, the Eagles had an ASUN and the top seven teams from the state of Florida earned the NCAA’s Public Recognition Award for their academic progress in their sports. FGCU also collectively achieved a record 3.50 GPA in the classroom in the fall 2020 semester, outperforming the general university undergraduate population for 24 consecutive semesters. Fall 2019, Spring 2020, Fall 2020, and Spring 2021 each reached a new milestone as all 15 programs in each achieved a team GPA of 3.0 or higher. The Eagles also put in a record 7,200 volunteer hours in 2017 — and were recognized as one of two runner-up winners for the inaugural NACDA Community Service Award presented by the Fiesta Bowl.
