Belfast Giants: the ice hockey team that fascinated and changed a city | Ice hockey

tThe Belfast Giants recently celebrated their 22nd birthday and the celebrations seem unstoppable. The Giants won the Challenge Cup last monthBeating Cardiff Devils in a sold-out final in front of 7,300 home fans, and that’s them top of the UK-wide Elite Ice Hockey League with a few games to play. Winning the double would be a huge achievement, but the Giants have been exceeding expectations for decades.

Belfast was a very different place when the Giants played their first game in December 2000† The Good Friday Agreement was only two years old and the city was scarred by a conflict that remained raw. There was peace on the streets, but it was fragile, and the sports landscape was as entrenched and traditional as ever.

Sports fans in Belfast lived on a restricted diet of rugby, football and Gaelic games. Ulster’s rugby team had just won the European Cup, but they played in a rickety, windswept mausoleum on an East Belfast ground that was especially loved by Protestant fans. The Antrim hurling team played in the heart of Nationalist West Belfast at Casement Park, but their glory days were long gone. And the different sides of the Irish League in the city were connected with political tribes. Sectarian chanting was common and made attending a match a rotten experience for anyone longing for a better expression of local pride.

A mural of Belfast Giants. Photo: Clodagh Kilcoyne/Reuters

The city needed something new, but the foundations for professional ice hockey in Belfast were flimsy at best. There was (and still is) only one ice rink in Ireland and the sport was barely known, let alone understood. Would thousands of fans pay to watch North American athletes play an alien sport in a new location? The Millennium Commission had walked 150 feet to build a gleaming arena in the shadow of the city’s shipyard, but the thought of an ice hockey team bringing in thousands of spectators was still far-fetched. After all, those shipyards were known for building the Titanic, and it didn’t last long.

However, there was a method behind the apparent madness. Ice hockey was so new and so bizarre that it didn’t carry any of the traditional barriers that weighed down other sports. The team would represent all of Belfast. Giants fans are quick to tell you that in the land of the Giants, everyone is equal and in a sport known for its brutal hits, it quickly became one of the most family-friendly spots in town.

Kevin Westgarth, who won the Stanley Cup with the LA Kings, played for the Giants in 2014. Photo: Michael Cooper/Getty Images

Robert Fitzpatrick, who grew up in Northern Ireland in the 1970s and is now the CEO of the company that owns the Giants, says inclusivity was key to their vision. From the beginning, the Giants were a place where everyone was welcome. I mean everyone: Protestants, Catholics, the LGTB community, it doesn’t matter. Everyone is equal. Our color is teal and that plays a strong role in our identity. Football shirts are never allowed in the arena. If we see a young kid in a soccer jersey, we just give them a Giants t-shirt and they put it on. We now see generations of families in this town who are fans.

The Canadians who signed for the Giants played a kind of ice hockey that delighted the audience. The rules still had to be explained regularly in the program notes, by the arena announcer or even by the team’s mascot, Finn McCool, the mythical Irish giant. But the fan base grew every year and so did their knowledge of the game. The Giants now play to a larger crowd than any of Northern Ireland’s football clubs.

Paddy Smyth was studying at Queens University in Belfast when he attended the team’s first game against the Ayr Scottish Eagles in 2000. I grew up in west Belfast with family from Detroit. I remember one of my relatives visiting in the 1990s and talking about the Red Wings. I was vaguely keeping up with the sport and then saw the first Giants game advertised for six pounds. I couldn’t say no. I went and it stayed with me.

The Giants in action against the Nottingham Panthers. Photo: Michael Cooper/Getty Images

You go to the games and feel this immense pride in your city. I love to sing: Come on Belfast. That’s who I support. I grew up with Gaelic football and soccer, but there wasn’t the same connection. Going to Giants games and making friends with people from all backgrounds stayed with me. Were all bound to support the Giants and that’s exactly what sport should be.

Paddy made an unlikely friend through the sport. My friend Davy and I are really polar opposites. I am a Catholic with a Republican background; he is a protestant and an orange man. Through the Giants, we had a common interest and that’s all that ever mattered.

Davy says he went to games with his wife. I saw Glentoran playing football in East Belfast, but she wanted to go somewhere where it was covered and safe, with food and clean toilets. Growing up in Belfast in a certain area can make it difficult to know someone from outside your background. Even now I’m having a hard time telling you Catholic friends I have from Belfast outside of hockey. With Paddy, we’ve shared this love for the Giants, we’ve made a podcast together, and it’s a friendship that I continue to appreciate. Were politically diametrically opposed, but we agree to disagree. You will see Loyalists and Republicans sitting together at games. It doesn’t matter and never has.

Adam Keefe, former player and now Giants coach, in 2014. Photo: Michael Cooper/Getty Images

Davy is convinced that the strategists behind the Giants have missed an important selling point for the club. One of the best recruiting resources the Giants have is the women of Belfast. There are so many former players who have stayed in Northern Ireland after they finished. About 20 never left.

One of them is Giants coach, Adam Keefe, who moved to Belfast from Ontario eleven years ago as a player, married a native and never left. I was totally ignorant of Belfast’s history, he says. I remember when a newspaper asked me for a quote and I said something like, I can’t wait to bring the fighting Irish back to Ireland. It’s never been in the papers and I couldn’t understand why. The great thing about the Giants is that they really spend time educating you about the city and your responsibility to play here. You don’t play for a normal team, you have a responsibility to represent Belfast because we know what the Giants mean to the people here.

Giants general manager, Steve Thornton. Photo: Michael Cooper/Getty Images

When I applied, a friend asked me if Belfast was safe to visit. Now our players coming from Canada and the United States absolutely love it. They couldn’t be treated better. When I first arrived I was surprised. I mean hockey in Ireland? But everyone who comes absolutely loves it. You don’t even have to sell the Belfast Giants. Players just want to come. I discovered that shortly after I arrived. I wanted to stay here my whole career and luckily I got to know my wife.

The team’s general manager, Steve Thornton, is another Canadian who arrived as a player and was unable to leave. He went back to Canada to start a business career when he retired, but his family missed Belfast so they returned. I remember coming here 20 years ago and the name of the town was synonymous with what people in Canada had heard on the news. I loved it from the start. It was almost as if the people were overcompensating in kindness. They were so eager to make sure you enjoyed their city. Hockey is now mainstream in Belfast. We want Northern Irish to have a team they can be proud of and we think they certainly succeeded.

In the program notes for the Giants’ first home game in 2000, Belfast Telegraph journalist Stewart McKinlay wrote: It will be a proud day when a Northern Irish player steps out as a Belfast Giant. That ambition has become a reality, with nine players from Northern Ireland getting their skates laces up to play for the Giants.

Goalkeeper Andrew Dickson grew up in Ballymoney, an hour’s drive north of Belfast. The first time I heard about ice hockey was from a friend who had returned from an inter-community trip to Philadelphia. He’d been to a Flyers game and couldn’t stop talking about how great it was. We bought the video game, couldn’t stop playing, and when we were 17 we started playing inline hockey, initially in the local Tesco car park, but eventually we started a league in the leisure center. We were taking more and more, but I was in the nets so I practiced a lot and ended up being spotted playing against the Junior Giants.

Andrew Dickson in goal for the Giants. Photo: Michael Cooper/Getty Images

Dickson trained all week in Belfast by driving an hour to start at 10.15pm and return by 1.30am while studying at a technical college. There was no junior league in Northern Ireland so he took the ferry to Scotland every weekend to compete. There was a lot of hard work, and I suppose an element of talent, and after three years I was lucky enough to play for the Giants. I had no family background in ice hockey. It’s funny, my dad didn’t follow it all. I even remember telling him I would be playing my first game for the Giants and he said he would go to Rangers instead. Now he absolutely loves it. He is at every game and even puts the neighbors down.

I just loved playing this sport from the start, and always had this fear that I would eventually find out, but I’m still here. My real hope is that I’ve inspired a kid not just from Belfast but from another part of the country to get out there and dream that they can play for the Giants.

The Giants fight for the double, but their plans are bigger than winning silverware. The club is lobbying to have a second ice rink built in Northern Ireland so that more children can play the sport. The team has inspired all sides of the Belfast community. Now they want their young fans to play the game. The odds are not in their favor, but they have a habit of overcoming them.

Jonathan Drennan is on Twitter and you can read his articles here.