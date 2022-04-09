10 bowling alleys in and around Surrey, perfect for a rainy day out with the family

With the weather barely full of the joys of spring right now, it doesn’t mean you and your family are tied to indoor activities. A particularly fun day out or night out is swinging balls on a bowling alley.

There are plenty of such alleyways in Surrey such as Woking, Tolworth and Camberley, or within easy reach of our county at Heathrow Airport or just within Berkshire. These locations also offer aisle bumpers and bowling ramps to help kids, so the whole family can enjoy the game together.

In addition to bowling, there are often plenty of other activities available in the same place, such as table tennis, pool and slot machines, plus food and beverage options. In short, hours of fun without having to worry about the weather once.

Below is a list of ten bowling alleys in and around Surrey, including price, address and booking contact details.

Guilford Spectrum, Guildford

There are dozens of bowling alleys available in the recreation center, as well as an American-style diner behind it for food and drink. Ticket prices start from 5.70 per adult or you can book a family-of-four ticket from 21.80.

Online booking here or call 01483 443322.

Address: Parkway, Guildford, GU1 1UP

Hollywood Bowl, Tolworth

This popular chain has 32 lanes in this particular branch, as well as many food and drink offerings and an arcade. Ticket prices start from 6.75 per adult and from 23.75 for a family of four.

Online booking here or call 0844 8261472.

Address: Charrington Bowl, Kingston Road, Tolworth, Surbiton, KT5 9PB

The Big Apple, Woking

This bowling alley is located in a large entertainment complex in the heart of Woking, which is also home to LaserQuest and many pool tables. There are several ticket price offers, but prices start from 7 per adult for one game.

Online booking here or call 01483 727100.

Address: Crown Square, Woking, GU21 6HR

Tenpin, Camberley

If the 20 bowling lanes were enough, this venue also has table tennis, pool and plenty of arcade games for a fun day or night out. Bowling ticket prices start from 8.55 per adult and 30.30 for a family of four.

Online booking here or call 0871 223675.

Address: No 8, The Atrium, Park St, Camberley GU15 3GP

Tenpin, Croydon

This venue has 25 bowling lanes and offers both birthday parties and bowling in the dark events. Ticket prices start from 8.55 per adult and 30.30 for a family of four.

Online booking here or call 0871 223675.

Address: Valley Park Leisure Centre, Hesterman Way, Croydon, CR0 4YA





Tenpin, Kingston

This location has recently been renovated with revamped bowling alleys and a new bar. There are 16 bowling lanes available and tickets start from 8.55 per adult and 30.30 for a family of four.

Online booking here or call 0871 223675.

Address: The Rotunda, Kingston upon Thames, KT1 1QJ

Hollywood Bowl, Crawley

There are 26 courts available, as well as food, drink and an arcade for even more fun while you’re there. Ticket prices start from 7.05 per adult and from 24.89 for a family of four.

Online booking here or call 0844 8261457.

Address: Crawley Leisure Park, London Rd, Crawley, RH10 8LR

Tenpin, Feltham

This particular Tenpin branch has 18 bowling lanes, table tennis, arcade machines, pool tables and a soft play area. Ticket prices start from 8.55 am for an adult and from 30.30 am for a family of four.

Online booking here or call 0871 223675.

Address: Tenpin, Leisure West Complex, Feltham TW13 7EQ

Hollywood Bowl, Bracknell

There are a decent 28 bowling lanes available here, as well as an American-themed diner, bar, and arcade games for added family fun. Ticket prices start from 6.45 per adult and 22.61 for a family of four.

Online booking here or call 0844 8261457.

Address: The Point, Skimped Hill Lane, Bracknell RG12 1EN

Airport Bowl, Hayes

Located just off Heathrow Airport (hence the name), this venue has a massive 36 bowling lanes, as well as a flame-grilled chicken restaurant and bar. Ticket prices start from 7.50 per adult.

Online booking here or call 020 87597246.

Address: Bath Rd, Harlington, Hayes, UB3 5AL

