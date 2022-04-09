No. 4 Tech is over K-State





Next game: Kansas state 4/9/2022 | 2 p.m. CT BIG 12 NOW ON ESPN+ TTSN April 09 (Sat) / 2 p.m. CT Kansas state LUBBOCK, Texas Junior Andrew Morris set the stage for No. 4 Texas Tech Friday night at Rip Griffin Park to walk away with a 6-3 win against Kansas State. Morris fanned out nine batters (watch), and ran nil, in seven innings of work before the bullpen took over to give the Red Raiders their 25th win of the season in front of a sold-out crowd. The Red Raiders (25-8, 5-2) clung to a 1-0 lead late in the game. Cole Stilwell delivered a solo home run (watch) in the second inning, his seventh dinger of the season, for Tech’s initial lead. That 1-0 lead lasted until the top of the sixth. In the top of the sixth, K-State (15-14, 1-6) loaded the bases with the first three batters on a few hits and a hit-by-pitch. Morris produced a lineout and KSU used a sacrifice fly to tie the game at 1-1, but it was the second out. Morris almost got out of the inning without much damage, but a timely two-out, two-strike single from the left scored a pair to put the Red Raiders behind 3-1. Texas Tech answered the bell the next half inning, after being limited to one run and three hits in the first five innings, the Red Raiders set up Owen Washburn with the bases loaded and one out in the sixth and that’s when the attack began .Ty Coleman and Stilwell had a few singles and Kurt Wilson walked to set up Washburn. Washburn cleared the bases (watch) with his sixth double of the season to quickly erase the Wildcats’ lead and put the Red Raiders ahead, 4-3. Dalton Porter, who took his 12th start this season, followed with a runscoring double (watch) to extend the Red Raiders’ lead by pushing them forward by two, 5-3. Tech took advantage of a couple of Wildcat errors in the seventh to add an insurance run. Coleman used a fielding error to reach base and scored aided by a throwing error to first base on a single logged by Wilson. Derek Bridges used six pitches to earn three outs in the eighth, while Trendan Parish came in in the ninth, earning his sixth save of the season. Stilwell, Wilson and Washburn each had a few hits to lead Tech on Friday night. quotation marks Head Coach Tim Tadlock

On breaking his three-game losing slip and seeing the batsand pitching come together… “It’s definitely better than the alternative. To me, every baseball game is fun when you sit back and enjoy it and you look at the intricacies, the little things in a game that you can appreciate if you know the game well enough. There were some things in tonight’s game were really nice, and of course it’s a lot more fun when you come out on the right side.” About doing the little things… “I think we’ve held up pretty well from pitch to pitch tonight, for the most part the whole game. Andrew Morris, he’ll give you some margin for error. There; What we like to do is build him some. Give him some runs, “Give a man a few runs so he can pound the strike zone. Every baseball season you go through what we’ve seen. You just have to keep playing, that’s the simplest thing.” Next one The Red Raiders series with the Wildcats continues on Saturday at 2 p.m. The first pitch on Sunday is scheduled at 12:30 pm

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://texastech.com/news/2022/4/8/baseball-no-4-tech-powers-past-k-state.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos