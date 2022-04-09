RCB vs MI Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Dream11 Team, Playing XI, Pitch Report, Injury Update – Tata IPL 2022

RCB vs MI Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Dream11 Team, Playing XI, Pitch Report, Injury Update of Tata IPL 2022 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians. They will play against each other for the first time this season in the Tata IPL.

RCB vs MI Tata IPL 2022 Match 18 Details:

the 18e match of the Tata IPL 2022, Royal Challengers Bangalore will face Mumbai Indians on the 9e of April at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune.

This match kicks off at 7:30 PM IST and the live action can be viewed on Star Sports Network, while the live scores can be followed on the CricketAddictor website.

RCB vs MI Tata IPL 2022 Match 18 Example:

The eighteenth match of the TATA IPL 2022 will see the clash between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians.

Royal Challengers Bangalore will face Mumbai Indians for the first time in the Tata IPL’s eighteenth game of this season.

Royal Challengers Bangalore is currently sixth on this season’s Tata IPL points list, while Mumbai Indians is currently ninth on the points list.

Royal Challengers Bangalore played three matches of the Tata IPL this season where they won two matches while Mumbai Indians also played three matches so far this season in which they lost all those matches.

Royal Challengers Bangalore played their last match against Rajasthan Royals where they won the match by 4 wickets. Shahbaz Ahmed and Dinesh Karthik hit 45 runs and 44 runs respectively for Royal Challengers Bangalore in that game.

On the other hand, Mumbai Indians played their last match against Kolkata Knight Riders where Kolkata Knight Riders defeated them by 5 wickets. Suryakumar Yadav scored 52 points for Mumbai Indians in that game.

These two teams have so far played 31 matches against each other in the history of IPL where Royal Challengers Bangalore managed to win 12 matches while Mumbai Indians won the remaining matches.

Having lost 3 in 3 so far, Mumbai Indians will be desperate to win here.

RCB vs MI Tata IPL 2022 Match 18 Head to Head

Statistics Matches RCB Won MI Won NEW General 31 12 19 0 At MCA Stadium, Pune 0 0 0 0 In the last 5 games 5 3 2 0 In IPL 2021 2 2 0 0

collection RCB Won MI Won First at bat 6 10 Second at bat 6 9

Statistics RCB ME Highest individual score AB de Villiers- 133* Ishan Kishan- 99 Best batting average Mark Boucher – 105.0 Lendl Simmons – 127.0 Most runs Virat Kohli – 779 Kieron Pollard – 553 Best discounted rate Samuel Badree- 2.25 Shan Pollard – 5.0 Most Wickets Yuzvendra Chahal – 24 Jasper Bumrah- 24 Best bowling figures Harshal Patel 5/27 Dilhara Fernando – 4/18

RCB vs MI Tata IPL 2022 Match 18 Live Streaming Details

In India

The RCB vs MI match will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network. Star Sports is the official broadcaster of IPL 2022 in India. The match can be viewed on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 3 and Star Gold 2.

Fans can watch the online live streaming of the match on the Disney+ Hotstar app. However, viewers will need a premium subscription to watch the matches live on the app.

In Sub-Saharan Africa

In African regions, including countries such as South Africa and Zimbabwe, the match will be broadcast on SuperSports Cricket.

In the United Kingdom (UK)

Sky Sports will host the live broadcast of the match in the UK.

In the Caribbean

Flow Sports will broadcast the match on the Caribbean islands. The live streaming will be available on the Flow Sports app.

In the United States

The match will be shown on Willow TV in countries such as the United States and Canada.

In Australia

In Australia, Fox Sports (Fox Cricket) will present the live-action of the match.

In New Zealand

In New Zealand, Sky Sport (Sky Sports Cricket) will present the live-action of the match.

RCB vs MI Tata IPL 2022 Match 18 Weather Forecast:

The temperature is expected to hover around 31C on match day with a humidity of 52% and a wind speed of 13-15 km/h. There is no chance of precipitation during the game.

RCB vs MI Tata IPL 2022 Match 18 Pitch Report:

The wicket at MCA Stadium helps the batters initially, but also assists spinners as the game progresses. The chasing team has an advantage on the wickets at the MCA Stadium in Pune. The border size is approximately 80-85 meters.

Average 1st collection score:

The average score in the first innings on this wicket is 175 runs.

Record of chasing teams:

The team that bats second has great records here. They have maintained a win rate of 80 on this land.

RCB vs MI Tata IPL 2022 Match 18 Injury Update:

(Will be added when there is an update)

RCB vs MI Tata IPL 2022 Match 18 Probable XIs:

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis (c), Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, David Willey, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep

Mumbai Indians: Ishan Kishan (wk), Rohit Sharma (c), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Dewald Brevis, Kieron Pollard, Daniel Sams, Murugan Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Tymal Mills, Basil Thampi

Top Picks for Dream11 Prediction and Fantasy Cricket Tips:

Faf du Plessis is a right-handed batsman from Royal Challengers Bangalore. He has racked up 122 runs so far in this tournament and could prove effective with the bat again in this match.

Wanindu Hasaranga is a right-handed batsman and right-arm leg-break bowler from Royal Challengers Bangalore. He has collected 6 wickets in this tournament so far and can make a big impact here too.

Harshal Patel is a right-handed batsman and right-arm medium-fast bowler from Royal Challengers Bangalore. He has marked 19 runs and taken 4 wickets so far in this tournament. He will be an essential choice for this match.

Ishan Kishan is a left-handed wicketkeeper batsman from Mumbai Indians. He has hammered 145 runs in this tournament so far and can score big again in this match.

Suryakumar Yadavi is a right-handed batsman from Mumbai Indians. He hit 52 runs in the last game and hopes to repeat a similar feat in this game as well.

RCB vs MI Tata IPL 2022 Match 18 Captain and Vice Captain Choices:

Captain Ishan Kishan, Glenn Maxwell

Vice Captain Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel

Featured Play XI No.1 for RCB vs MI Dream11 Team:

Goalkeepers Ishan Kishan (C), Dinesh Karthik

batters Faf du Plessis, Suryakumar Yadav, Virat Kohli, Tilak Varma

All-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga (VC), Dewald Brevis

bowlers Harshal Patel, Tymal Mills, Jasprit Bumrah

Featured Play XI No.2 for RCB vs MI Dream11 Team:

Goalkeepers Ishan Kishan, Dinesh Karthik

batters Faf du Plessis, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Glenn Maxwell (C)

Allrounder Wanindu Hasaranga

Bowlers Harshal Patel (VC), Tymal Mills, Mohammad Siraj, Murugan Ashwin

RCB vs MI Tata IPL 2022 Match 18 Expert Advice:

Ishan Kishan will be a good captaincy for both the small leagues and the mini major leagues. Glenn Maxwell will make a decent captaincy pick for the major leagues. Glenn Maxwell and Murugan Ashwin are among the point picks here. The best suggested Fantasy/Dream11 combination for this game is 2-4-2-3.

RCB vs MI Tata IPL 2022 Match 18 Probable Winners:

Given the team combination and recent form, Royal Challengers Bangalore is expected to win this competition.