Iowa State football is on the decline Jirehl Brock dollar transfer trend

AMES Analyze quarterback Hunter Dekkers taking over from Brock Purdy against Southeastern Missouri on September 3 at Jack Trice Stadium, all you want.

Wonder if Anthony Johnson Jr. will be just as good from safety as he has been at cornerback.

Worried about life after Mike Rose, one of the top linebackers to don a Cyclone uniform? You’re probably not alone.

But take these to the bank:

Not surprisingly, the running back position should be just fine, despite Breece Hall going early in the NFL Draft in a few weeks.

Do you think something will block this opportunity that Jirehl Brocks has been waiting for since he and Hall snapped a picture together after they happened to visit the same Iowa State junior dayback before their senior years of high school?

Unlikely.

He deserves a successful season, if not because he has always been a backup, but because he stayed with the program.

In this transfer era, where athletes are almost free to do as they please, Brock has survived. It’s not his fault he played behind a two-time All-American. Just as Brock has played in practice, Hall was better, and that didn’t change.

Yet he has been as faithful a cyclone as he has ever been.

My parents raised me the right way, Brock recently said. It’s not like I struggled as a kid. I am quite blessed to have learned from them. They taught me lessons that not everyone gets a chance to learn.

They taught him to finish what you start and to believe in yourself, and that if you did, good things can and probably will come from it. Despite the fact that he probably had plenty of opportunities to run back, perhaps even at the Power Five level, by entering the transfer portal, Brock has followed his parents’ advice in the state of Iowa.

He finishes what he started. And he believes in himself.

My parents insisted, “Never give up,” he said. I prayed for it. I had a prayer. God spoke. I felt that this is a place where I can fly, and this is where I will stay.

Such loyalty must count for something, right?

When I pledged myself to the state of Iowa, I committed myself to the state of Iowa for the next four or five years, Brock said. I knew I wanted to be there. I wasn’t just committed to playing football. I’m committed to the culture of the team. Coach (Matt) Campbell has built an unparalleled culture. Any other place I would have gone would not have been the same.

I know I’m always going to work harder and keep going. I will show my resilience.

He has already shown that.

Brock had 63 yards from offense after last year’s Cheez Bowl Hall opted 42 yards on 14 rushes and 21 yards on three receptions. He played behind both Hall and Kene Nwangwu, never flinching from his loyalty to Cyclones.

He radiates loyalty.

Has your son ever stopped doing anything?

Maybe just playing the clarinet, Resha Brock replied, making us both laugh out loud. If you’re in fourth grade, does that really count? He wanted to play the clarinet, but then moved on to other things. That’s all I can remember of him ever quitting.

Her son, in particular, didn’t leave the state of Iowa, no matter what supporting fans in Quincy, Illinois wondered.

I only mentioned it once, his mother told me. When you talk to other people, or they talk to you, they think he should switch. They think he should do this, and that he should do that.

He is loyal. He put that conversation down so quickly. He said it was not an option. He said he has made a commitment and that he will keep that commitment.

Children bind, then they dissolve. Where does the lifting actually come from? I know it’s possible, but it doesn’t always work. Jirehl knew he had to be in the state of Iowa. It’s like being with family.

Mother pointed to an example.

When Jirehl was recruited, in 2018, my mother was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer,” she said. “The coaches knew about it, and every time we talked, they always asked about my mother, and they kept asking about my mother. until the day she passed away last May. Even when my mother passed away, the coach asked about her and sent flowers.

And here’s another example.

†Jirehl was in hospital last January to have his tonsils removed while the carriages were on winter break. Every day,” Resha said, “they came to see him.

When you have so many people who have gone above and beyond, you are not leaving. You never know where you might end up. I said to my son, ‘You are a winner, and quitting is not an option.’ It’s not like he needed to be told that. He already knew.

That’s the backstory. Flip forward to now to the rest of the spring ball, summer soccer activities and then fall camp. mr. Loyal will take center stage and do anything and everything to not only make himself better but also to enrich others around him.

Right now I’m just trying to make sure I’m a good leader in the back room, Jirehl said. Losing Rory Walling, who was a good leader and did everything right, and losing Breece as well as being a good leader, someone has to make sure the young boys have someone to look up to.

That would be Jirehl Brock.

The maturity I have has allowed me to hold out and be a leader, Brock said. Even though I didn’t start, I knew my time would come.

Iowa State columnist Randy Peterson began his 50th year writing for the Des Moines Register in December 2021. Reach him on [email protected]515-284-8132, and on Twitter at @RandyPete†