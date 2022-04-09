Hickey on hockey: Carey Price is close, but not quite ready for action

The best bet for the Canadiens goalkeeper’s return is next week, when the Canadiens have back-to-back home games on Friday and Saturday. Photo by John Mahoney † Montreal Gazette

Article content TORONTO Martin St. Louis said Carey Price will let the Canadiens know when he’s ready to make his season debut, but he said he didn’t think the keeper would start against the Maple Leafs on Saturday (7 p.m., SNE, SNO, SNP, CBC, TVA Sports, TSN 690 Radio, 98.5 FM).

Article content That makes sense as Price has worked hard in practice, but his work has been limited to lateral movements in the crease while shooting players who are not Auston Matthews. In fact, it’s not even Cole Caufield. During an optional practice session at the Leafs training facility Friday, Price was on one side of the ice taking photos of Ryan Poehling, Jeff Petry and rookie Jordan Harris. There was a sign that the competitive nature is preparing. After being hit on two consecutive shots, he angrily fired a puck into the corner. Of course, vintage Price would have thrown his stick over the bar. But his preparation leaves a lot to be desired. There was no one before the net to screen him. No one bumped into him. And nobody crashes on the net.

Article content It seems logical that Price wouldn’t go into battle without first experiencing these things in practice. Since Sunday is a day off, he’s unlikely to face the Winnipeg Jets at the Bell Center on Monday. The best bet? Price will be in action next weekend, when the Canadiens have back-to-back home games against the Islanders on Friday and the Washington Capitals on Saturday. Improvement all around: There has been a lot of talk about the positive effect St. Louis has had on the likes of Nick Suzuki and Caufield. But the influence of the coaches can be felt throughout the line-up. It’s hard to find a player who didn’t take advantage of the substitution behind the bench. There are some tangible results of the change. Under Dominique Ducharme, the Canadiens had a record 8-30-7, racking up points at a 26 percent clip.

Article content St. Louis goes into Saturday’s game against the Maple Leafs and has a 12-10-4 record with a win percentage of .528. And you don’t need advanced analytics to know that the team plays with more energy and, even on most nights they lose, they provide solid entertainment. One of the veterans benefiting from the change is defender David Savard. Former GM Marc Bergevin signed him during the off-season to make up for the loss of Shea Weber, but for a while he looked like the second coming of Karl Alzner, a once reliable player unable to handle an unfamiliar system. In 42 games led by Ducharmes, Savard had one goal, eight assists and a minus-17. In the nine games since returning from an ankle injury, he has two goals, two assists and is plus-1.

Article content I was always impressed with his play in Columbus, and especially last year in Tampa, said Luke Richardson, the assistant coach in charge of the defense. He may not be the fastest on his feet, the fastest skater, but he’s so deceiving. He can give you a little feint, he’s got that little curl-and-drag and he doesn’t fool people once, but all the time. A good nickname for him is Savvy. He is a character on the couch and in the locker room. He has some authority with the umpires, which is very useful when we can’t communicate from the bench. It is an example for the younger players because he acts with respect and gets respect in return. With an influx of young defenders including Harris and Justin Barron, Richardson said he is grateful to have Savard and Joel Edmundson serving as mentors.

They play a big role, Richardson said. They calm things down, on the ice and in the locker room. They have fun with the young players and they make them feel like colleagues, not rookies. It helps guys get their bearings. By extension, it helps the entire team. When young guys get back on the bench during a game, the veterans can spend time with them; not to coach them, but to give them little tips, to talk to them, Richardson added. In short, being good teammates. It's huge for us.

