Hammerin’ Hokies storm past No. 21 NC State, 21-10





NC state

ST 18-10, 6-6 ACC 10 Last 21 Virginia Tech

VT 19-7, 6-5 ACC Score per period Team 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R huh E

NC state

ST

0 1 1 2 0 0 0 2 4 10 11 0

Virginia Tech

VT

1 1 6 1 1 0 11 0 X 21 18 0 W: Griffin Green (4-1)

l: Logan Whitaker (1-2)

BLACKBURG With seven home runs as part of its trio of ACC-era record-breaking batting performances on Friday night, the Virginia Tech baseball team recorded a massive series opening win against No. 21 NC State, taking it 21-10 at English Field at Atlantic Union. Bank park. With seven home runs as part of its trio of ACC-era record-breaking batting performances on Friday night, the Virginia Tech baseball team recorded a massive series opening win against No. 21 NC State, taking it 21-10 at English Field at Atlantic Union. Bank park. Gavin Cross † Cade Hunter and Carson DeMartinic each homered twice to lead the Hokies, who also gave a three-run homer to Conor Hartigan during the team’s six-run third inning. In all, Tech’s seven home runs equaled the greatest output since joining the ACC in 2005, equivalent to the seven home runs against Niagara in 2011. Virginia Tech (19-7, 6-5 ACC) registered its ninth win of its last 10 games, eclipsing 20 runs in an ACC game for the second time this season. The Hokies scored in each of their first five offensive innings before blowing open the game with their 11-run seventh inning that tied the program’s highest score in one inning during the ACC-period. sophomore right-hander Griffin Green threw more than 100 pitches for the first time in his Tech career (107), giving up four runs during his career-long start of seven innings. Green struckout five batters against the Wolfpack and had six hits while walking three. Jack Hurley needed four at bats before doubling down in left field to extend his hit streak to 25 consecutive games, setting the new ACC-era record. Hurley continues to chase Tim Buheller’s 1985 record for hitting a streak in the technical annals, set at 32 games. Cross went 4-for-4 with four runscorers to speed up the Hokies, and matched DeMartini for the team lead with five RBIs. Hunter was 2-for-3 with three runs scored and four RBI’s while Nick Biddison went 3-for-4 from the opening spot with a double, three runs scored and two RBI’s. Eduardo Malinowski caught a hitter’s break in the bottom of the third inning when his flyout to right field was lost in the churning wind and rain, causing him to fall for a lucky triple. Malinowski also singled by Biddison in the first inning to push Tech into the 1-0 lead and finish 2-for-5 at the plate. Logan Adams of NC State was ejected halfway through the seventh inning along with head coach Elliott Avent. After Adams conceded the two-run homer to Cross to give the Hokies the lead, 14-4, he threw high and in to Tanner Schobel prompting an immediate goal-keeper without warning. Tech’s 11-run rally in the seventh inning lasted approximately 46 minutes, with 17 at bats, six hits, six walks, two hit batsmen and a balk. REMARKABLE Virginia Tech has won four of its last five games against D1Baseball top 25 opponents.

The Hokies’ 21 runs on Friday were the most Tech had scored against NC State in series history, surpassing the 20 runs Tech scored to defeat the Wolfpack on April 18, 1940. NEXT ONE Virginia Tech will play for its first-ever series win against NC State on Saturday, April 10. The first ball at English Field in Atlantic Union Bank Park is scheduled for 3 p.m. Gallery: (4-8-2022) BSB: NC State Game 1

