Decoding the Australian women’s cricket team’s dominance





When Australia failed to make the final of the ODI World Cup in 2017, the Australian women’s team was considered to be losing its charm. However, the team entered an era of dominance after which it lost very few matches and then won the next World Cup trophy without losing a game.

Australia has excelled in several sports over the years and cricket was one of them. The Australian men’s cricket team was considered nearly impossible to beat. They won in all game conditions and against all opponents. The era of dominance for them was between 1999-2007. The Australian women’s cricket team also currently enjoys the same status in world cricket. The fact proves their monopoly on the success in the sport that the team has won seven World Cup titles to date and yet no one seems to be a really challenging rival for them. Australia’s women’s cricket team was dominant, but when they were unable to make it to the 2017 ODI World Cup final, everyone thought that this team was not as strong as before. They can now be defeated and their era of dominance will end. However, the team came back with a bang when they first won the T20 World Cup in 2019. Now the lifting of the ODI World Cup 2022 was the final nail in the coffin to assert their authority over the sport. The team turned around and it was possible thanks to a combination of infrastructure, investment, domestic structure and the quality of play that the team shows on the ground. To sum up the 2022 World Cup, with the exception of their first game against England, Australia beat almost every opponent. They won in the semi-final against the West Indies by a huge margin of 157 runs, beating England in the final by 71 runs very comfortably. This margin of wins, even in knockouts, shows their level of play compared to other teams. Alyssa Healy was the tournament’s leading points scorer, scoring 509 points in the tournament at 56.55. Another Australian batter, Rachael Haynes, was the second-highest runscorer with 497 runs at 62.12. Jess Jonassen was the lead wicket taker for the team with 13 wickets and was the third highest wicket taker in the tournament. Alana King scalped 12 wickets in the competition. The team continued to rotate the players throughout the competition, yet it did not affect their performance. The win was a collective achievement by the team and the statistics show that five of the Australian batters averaged over 50 in the showpiece. Also, three of the players have 10 or more wickets and five of the members have an economy of 4.50 or lower. The first and foremost reason behind the team’s dominance is the foundation they built with the domestic structure. Australia has women Big Bash League † WBBL) and Womens National Cricket League (WNCL) are played every year. Both leagues are fiercely competitive and the Australian players are trained for pressure situations in international matches as they play continuously in the leagues. Also, WBBL and WNCL teams are fed by a robust club cricket system. The annual National Cricket Census shows an annual growth of 10% among women taking up cricket as a profession, even in the Covid era. WBBL is widely known and has eight teams. WNCL is the domestic 50-over tournament between seven state teams. England are closest to Australia in a quality competition. They ran a Womens Cricket Super League, also known as Kia Super League, from 2016 to 2019. The Hundred’s first season was also a good initiative and it has also benefited the cricketers who play in the league. These leagues also cater to players at a very young age. The Australian team had several young players on their World Cup squad such as Annabel Sutherland, Darcie Brown and Amanda Wellington who quickly adapted to international cricket after playing in the WBBL and WNCL. The difference between the spin division’s performance is also surprising and it is also one of the reasons behind Australia’s dominance. Asian teams are usually expected to have more wicket-taking spinners, but Australia and England top the list. Australian spinner picked 38 wickets which are the most by any country’s spin division and England are in second place with 34 wickets. The two leading wicket takers for Australia are Jess Jonassen who bowls slow orthodox left arm and Allana King who bowls leg break. Another factor that sets the Australian team apart from other sides is the intent of their batters. The strike rate of the batters is remarkable. Alyssa Healy scored points throughout the tournament with an excellent stroke rate of 103.67. Beth Mooney is another batter who has an impressive batting rate as she amassed 330 runs with a 100.92 batting rate. Also in the list of batters with the highest batting rates in the tournament, three Australians are in the top five and two of them enjoy a significant run count with a batting rate around 100. Their team totals of 310, 269, 305 and 356 during the first batting in the tournament display the attack mode adjusted by the batters. In the final, Healy also scored 170 runs from just 138 balls at a stroke rate of 123.19 without hitting a single six. The other teams rely on one or two players to speed up the innings, but for Australia they have multiple batters who can switch depending on the game situation. The Australian team is a very dominant force in women’s cricket and they want to rule the game for a few more years until other countries change their approach to their game model. Follow us on facebook here Stay connected with us on Twitter here Like and share our Instagram page here

