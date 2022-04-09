Prep Roundup: Marauders win tennis season opener – The Daily Reporter





Mount Vernon’s Carly Wilkerson fires back during her singles match against New Palestine on Monday, May 10, 2021. Tom Russo | Daily Reporter † FORTVILLE Neither rain, nor sleet, nor wind, nor sun could stop the Mount Vernon girls’ tennis team from taking a win on Thursday. The host Marauders braved the elements and the visiting Pendleton Heights Arabians to win their season and Hoosier Heritage Conference opener at home, 4-1. Senior Anna Hawks got the Marauders off to a quick 6-1, 6-0 win over No. 3 singles. Seniors Cece Buhlman and Liv Lugo dominated on No. 2 doubles with a 6-1, 6-0 win to give Mount Vernon a 2-0 lead at the Marauder tennis dome. Seniors Maddie Swingle and Shay Shipley overcame a tough first set, 7-5, at No. 1 doubles with a strong second, 6-0, winning 11 games in a row for the third team point. Carly Wilkerson added the bonus point with a 6-4, 6-3 win over No. 2 singles. Mount Vernons Kaylie Brandes fought, but the freshman starter lost 2-6, 3-6 to the Arabs senior on No. 1 basehits. Our draft will be key all year round. Anna was excellent. Liv and Cece have done exactly what we expect from them in getting things done. Carly had a tough game but closed it off, said Mount Vernon head coach Gabe Muterspaugh. To be fair, great first win in less than ideal playing conditions. It’s good for 1-0 vs. 0-1. We look at it game by game and give 127 percent per game. The Marauders travel to Shenandoah on Wednesday. Track and field Royals lose a good The Eastern Hancock Royals boys’ athletics team lost a close dual meet at Madison-Grant on Thursday in cold conditions, 66-62. Kain Sotelo and Preston Markley led the way for the Royals with three individual wins and as members of the winning 4×800-meter relay team. Sotelo won the high hurdles with a personal best of 17.0 seconds, the 300 hurdles and the high jump. Markley, only a freshman, won the 1,600, the 800, and the 3,200. Other winners included Cole Rainbolt in the long jump, Jayden Stine in the 400 and the 4×100 relay team of Ashton Smith, Houston Swan, Rainbolt and Zach Arnold. Smith and Stine were also on the winning 4×800 relay team. Second place went to Arnold in the 100, Rainbolt in the 200 and Graham Hicks in the shot put. Third went to Dominic Shelby in the long jump and John Rodrigues-Lemasters in both hurdles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.greenfieldreporter.com/2022/04/08/prep-roundup-marauders-win-tennis-season-opener/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos