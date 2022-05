India defeated South Korea 3-0 to advance to the semifinals of the Jr . Women’s Hockey World Cup

The Indian women’s hockey team continued its undefeated streak, beating South Korea 3-0 on Friday to advance to the semi-finals of the FIH Junior World Cup for the second time.

The Indians, who topped the group podium with an all-win record, scored via Mumtaz Khan (11th minute), Lalrindiki (15th) and Sangita Kumari (41st) to become winners in the quarterfinals. India’s best finish in the tournament remains the bronze medal at the 2013 edition in Mönchengladbach, Germany, where they defeated England 3-2 in shootout after a 1-1 stalemate in regular time. India got off to a slow start against Korea, but the game took place after 10 minutes. The Indian players used their speed and defensive points to harass the Korean back line resulting in two penalty corners, the first of which was used by Mumtaz. It was Olympian Sharmila Devi’s brilliant run and a resulting pass that created the short corner for India and Mumtaz took the blow from home skipper Salima Tete for her sixth goal of the tournament. Seconds from the end of the first quarter, Lalrindiki doubled India’s lead by tapping in a rebound after Deepika’s reverse shot was saved by Korean goalkeeper Eunji Kim. The second quarter was more physical for both teams, but it was India that dominated possession. The Indian defense was impressive in the first two quarters as the Koreans barely tested goalkeeper Bichu Devi Kahribam, whose only involvement in the first 30 minutes was when she comfortably kicked a misfire from Korean skipper Seona Kim just before half time. South Africa earned their first penalty corner of the game after the change of ends, but Seona Kim’s deflection went just over the bar. A few minutes later, India extended the lead via Sangita, who shoved into an open goal after Korean goalkeeper Eunji Kim was thrown off balance by a misfire by Beauty Dung Dung. Despite having a comfortable three-goal advantage, the Indians never let the momentum slip from their hands and instead kept pushing hard. India will then meet the winner of the other quarterfinal between three-time champions the Netherlands and South Africa on Sunday.

