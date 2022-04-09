Houston Open: Reigning champion Garin defeats Fritz and meets Isner in semifinals





Reigning champion Cristian Garin defeated #2 seed Taylor Fritz 6-2, 6-7(5), 6-3 on Friday to reach the semifinals at the U.S. Clay Court Championship and break his tournament career record to 8- 0 . Fritz is the highest ranked American man at number 13 and had won nine of his last 10 games last month, including a title in Indian Wells, California. Garin claimed the Houston title in 2019 and the event was not held for the next two years due to the pandemic. READ: Monte Carlo Masters draw leads to possible quarterfinal Djokovic-Alcaraz Fifth-seeded Garin, who is in 29th place, will face fourth-seeded John Isner on Saturday for a place in the final. Isner passed Frances Tiafoe 6-4, 2-6, 6-3 in Friday’s final singles game with the help of 16 aces, 22 less than the Houston record of 38 he beat in his previous win. The other semi-final is No. 3 seeded Reilly Opelka against Nick Kyrgios. Opelka reached his second semi-final of his career on clay on clay. Last year he also came this far in Rome by beating the 361st place qualifier Gijs Brouwer. The big serving Opelka had been suffering from his right shoulder since last month and hit a low-for-him total of four aces against Brouwer. Kyrgios advanced when lucky loser Michael Mmoh withdrew from their quarterfinals due to a strained right groin muscle.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://sportstar.thehindu.com/tennis/reigning-champion-garin-beats-fritz-to-face-isner-in-semis-houston-open/article38470691.ece The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

