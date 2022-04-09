Ducks get 2 clutch home runs, pull away late in win





Next game: ball stands 4/9/2022 | 12:00 o’clock Oregon Live Stream Oregon Sports Network April 09 (Sat) / 12:00 pm ball stands EUGENE, Or. Jacob Walsh and Anthony Hall both hit leading homeruns before the Ducks hit five runs in the eighth inning to withdraw from Ball State in a 13-7 nonconference win over PK Park on Friday-evening. Walsh hit a two-run home run in the bottom of the fifth inning to break a 4-4 tie, then Hall drove a two-run shot to break a 6-6 tie in the bottom of the seventh inning. How it happened: The Ducks (19-10) jumped on top early and scored three runs with out in the bottom of the second inning. Josh Kasevich started the rally with an one-out hit before Hall walked to put runners in first and second place. After Ball State (17-10) got the second out of the inning, Sam Novitske plated Kasevich with an RBI single to left field. Gavin Grant followed with a two-RBI single to rightfield, Hall and Novitske score for a 3-0 lead. The Cardinals rallied to take the lead by scoring four runs in the top of the fifth, but Oregon reacted with three runs of its own in the bottom of the inning to retake the lead. Tanner Smith started the inning with a hit, advanced to second base on a balk and advanced to third base on a Colby Shade fly to midfield. Brennan Milone tied the game with an RBI single scoring Smith. Walsh followed with a two-run homerun over the wall into rightfield to give the Ducks a 6-4 lead. Ball State tied it up with a single run in both the sixth and seventh, setting the stage for Hall’s exploits. The Ducks rightfielder hit a 3-1 pitch over the wall from rightfield and scored Kasevich who reached on a walk with two outs. The Ducks broke open the game in the bottom of the eighth by scoring five runs on only one basehit. Novitske led off the inning with a walk, then moved to second base on a Grant-bunt single. Smith, Shade, Milone, Walsh and Kasevich all walked to give Oregon a 12-6 lead. Hall drove in the last run with an RBI groundout. Inside The Box Score: Hall (1-for-4, HR, 3 RBI, 2 R, BB) homered for third consecutive game, longest streak of his career and first for the Ducks since Tanner Smith hit home runs in three consecutive games from March 19-22. Walsh’ home run was his first since March 22 at Gonzaga Walsh (1-for-3, 3 RBI, R, 2 BB) finished with his eighth multiple RBI game of the season Hall had his sixth of the season and the 17th of his career Gavin Grant (2-for-3, 2 RBI, R, BB) was the only Duck with multiple hits It was his eighth multi-hit game of the season and the 19th of his career He also had his fourth multiple RBI game of the season and the seventh of his career Oregon’s 13 walks were a season high, beating his 12 walks in a win over St. John’s on February 25. Oregon now has a home run in four consecutive games after the end of its 17-game home run streak against San Francisco on March 30, Shade extended his streak to base to 19 games by walking in the eighth inning Matt Dallas (3-1) took the win. On deck: Oregon and Ball State will play a doubleheader on Saturday. First pitch for game one is at 12:05 pm

