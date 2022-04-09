Sports
What to Look for During Arizona Wildcats Football Spring Game
Arizona closes second year of spring training under Jedd Fish on Saturday with a scrimmage at Arizona Stadium. The game, which airs on the Pac-12 Network, kicks off at 12:00 p.m. PT.
The Wildcats will be split into red and blue teams, each with a former UA player as honorary head coach (That’s Bruschic for blue, Lance Briggs for Red) as well as a notable non-football assistant coach (Mike Candrea and Adia Barnesrespectively). The rest of Fisch’s staff is evenly distributed among the teams, as are the players.
Here’s what to watch out for during the Spring Game:
Laura is freelancing?
Laura Jayden threw a kick pass for the final touchdown of Arizonas practice on Tuesday, a possible kink when asked after Saturday’s scrimmage whether he had that in his toolkit. He also brought up the ability to throw left-handed, part of the leeway he said he was given improvise when plays break†
Those games always come up in the game once or twice, de Laura, the Washington state transfer queuing to start, said last week. We just worked on it in training and try to perform when those plays come up. And I feel like we did pretty well.
Fisch said the key for Arizona is to stay on script as much as possible when violating, especially in situations where taking a risk isn’t worth it.
I think the biggest mistake we would make is to try to restrict (the Laura) and let him play in a phone booth, and not allow those plays to be encouraged as a staff.
All those who receive weapons
No position has been more completely revamped for Arizona than the wide receiver, where four of the top five goals have graduated, entered the NFL Draft (or both), or entered the NCAA transfer portal. In their place is a whole new set of options for the Laura and the other UA quarterbacks to throw at them.
Leading is 4-star prospect Tetairoa McMillan, which has been everything as advertised at the Spring Ball. Also added from the 2022 signing class were AJ Jones and Kevin Green Jr.both of whom had flashed during training.
UTEP transfer Jacob Cowing also looked great, while the tight corps got a major upgrade with the addition of a 4 star prospect Keyan Burnett†
How do the lines stay?
Although Arizona has had two previous stadium scrimmages as well as plenty of live, full-path drills, quarterbacks have remained off-limits throughout the spring. That means the quarterbacks, who have been wearing red jerseys compared to blue ones for the rest of the attack, and white for the defense, have been off limits in terms of contact.
The same may apply during the spring game, but unlike many of the live drills or scrimmages, the potential for sacks may exist here. Officials may eventually blow the whistle if a defender approaches the QB, which would then result in a bag for the defense.
Arizonas offensive line has allowed the most sacks and tackles for loss in the Pac-12 during the previous two seasons, and the first-team unit is largely intact from last season. If that group is split between the two squads, a lot of plays can be blown away as pass-rushers take to the backfield.
Red zone play and defensive takeaways
Two key areas of focus in spring training were improving the attacking play in the red zone and making sure the defense enforces some turnovers. Nearly every practice, as well as both previous scrimmages, included periods devoted to play from the opponent’s 20-yard line, while after the final practice, the defensive coordinator Johnny Nansen said its units had registered 23 takeaways in the spring.
There was one practice last week when the defense recorded four turnovers, equivalent to the total number of teams in 2021.
Arizona racked up just 12 touchdowns in 39 red zone possessions last season, a 30.8 percent TD percentage that was the lowest in FBS in the past 13 seasons.
Lots of antics
The scrimmage itself is supposed will be the main attraction, but like last spring there will be quite a bit of craziness going on off the field. Or possibly adjacent field.
Fisch, who isn’t affiliated with either team, thinks he’s the game’s MC, meaning Hell is probably on the mic a lot and teasing with the crowd. Last year he and Rob Gronkowski sprayed the Zona Zoo and threw water balloons at them, and this year there is a Splash Zone that will be in play.
Gronk won’t be a backup, will it? but don’t be surprised if Arizona tries to get someone else to break a Guinness World Record like he did when he caught a soccer ball falling from a helicopter†
Expect many special guests, including former UA QB Khalil Tatewho announced on Twitter on Thursday evening that he would be at the game for his first appearance in the city in two years†
