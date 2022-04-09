No. 33 Womens Tennis Blasts No. 59 VCU 6-1





Next game: navy 4/10/2022 | 11 AM April 10 (Sun) / 11:00 a.m. navy History NORFOLK, Va. The 33-ranked Old Dominion women’s tennis team kicked off their penultimate weekend of the regular season on Friday with a convincing 6-1 win over 59 VCU at the Folkes-Stevens Tennis Center. Doubles were out as the Monarchs took the team point with top two-place wins. Shahar Biran and Alesya Yakubovich took the first win by beating Yelizaveta Karlova and Nina Sorkin 6-2. ODU earned the team point on the strength of the fourth-ranked tandem as Yuliia Starodubtseva and Tatsiana Sasnouskaya won 6-3 against Gabriela Davidescu and Shivani Manjanna. In singles, the Monarchs had won five first sets before the rain hit and the match was moved indoors. Once inside, ODU won five consecutive wins. Sasnouskaya opened the run with a 6-1, 6-1 win over number two over Karlova and Yakubovich scored a 6-0, 6-0 win over Anja Draskovic at number five. The competition win was won by Sofia Johnson at number four with a 6-3, 6-2 win over Davidescu. Shahar Biran put ODU at 5-0 with a 6-1, 6-1 win over number six over Manjanna. ODU pushed the lead to 6-0 in a battle of nationally ranked opponents. Starodubtseva, ranked 22ndtook an impressive 6-2, 6-2 win over the 77e—ranked Paola Exposito Diaz Delgado at number one. The Monarchs return to their home fields on Sunday with a game at 11 a.m. against Navy. This is a rematch of an ODU 5-2 victory at Navy on March 23. ODU HEAD COACH DOMINIC MANILA AT VCU WIN A strong April performance across the board by our team today. It never gets old to get a win over the Rams. I’m excited to be back on the field against Navy on Sunday. Go kings!

