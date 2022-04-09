Times Union high school hockey all stars





It was a good regular season for Nolan Sullivan. The Shenendehowa senior led his team in scoring and was among the leaders with 18 goals and 35 points.

When it came time for the playoffs, Sullivan didn’t literally put his team on his back, though his hot stick pointed the way to Shen’s first Section II ice hockey title since 2014. Sullivan opened his playoff run with five assists as the Plainsmen defeated Niskayuna/Schenectady 5-1 in the opening round and in the days leading up to a semifinal matchup with Albany Academy, Sullivan noticed a difference in his team. It would be hard work, but that week before we went to Union (College) to play Albany Academy, I remember the team clinging on and doing what we had to do, Sullivan said. From there it was all serious. It was during the 6-2 win over the Cadets that Sullivan had his signature moment with a high point goal that went viral on social media and caught the attention of ESPN, which placed the play No. 1 in the top 10 plays of the day. , as he scored as he slid toward goal on his behind before firing the puck into the net. The goal was one of four he scored in the match.

I really didn’t think anything of it at first. I fell and the puck was on my stick, so I fired at it, Sullivan said. I left the rink and when we got home I saw Twitter shares going on thought it was cool and when I woke up the next morning people were texting me. It was a crazy feeling, I don’t even know how to explain it. The fame was nice, but Shen had a Section II final just two days later when Sullivan scored twice to help the Plainsmen avenge a loss in the 2021 final against Adirondack with a 7-2 win. Despite all the ESPN hype, lifting the Section II trophy meant more to Sullivan. The title of Section II, Sullivan said. I realized that this is my last year. I wanted to finish with a Section II championship. first team Forward William Bievenue, Sr., Bethlehem: Returned to the Eagles after a season away and picked up where he left off, scoring 22 goals to go with 22 assists in 20 games played. Sean Bruno, Senior, Guilderland/Mohonasen/Schalmont/Voorheesville/Scotia: Finished the season with 25 goals and 23 assists for the Storm as the team advanced to the Section II semi-finals. Nolan Sullivan, Senior, Shenendehowa:Scored 18 goals and 17 assists during the regular season and warmed up in the playoffs with seven goals and seven assists in five games. defenders Axel Kotikoski, Sr., Guilderland/Mohonasen/Schalmont/Voorheesville/Scotia: The senior exchange student from Finland led all league defenders in the regular season with 25 points on seven goals and 18 assists. Jack Scalise, Senior, Burnt Hills/Ballston Spa: Smooth-skating blue-liner led Section II defenders with 11 goals in the regular season and added one more in the playoffs this season with eight assists. goalkeeper Rory Cairns, Jr., Bethlehem: Played in 17 games for Eagles this year, scoring an impressive 1.79 against average and stopping 92.3 percent of the shots he encountered. Coach of the Year

Juan de la Rocha, Shenendehowa:Led the Plainsmen to their first Section II title since 2014 before advancing to the state semifinals. second team Forward Dylan Bzdell, Jr., Guilderland/Mohonasen/Schalmont/Voorheesville/Scotia Dane Jones, So., Bethlehem TJ Pierce, Senior, Guilderland/Mohonasen/Schalmont/Voorheesville/Scotia defenders Joe Celtruda, Sr., Shenendehowa Nate Hutchens, Sr., Shenendehowa goalkeeper Jackson Bissell, Jr., Albany Academy

