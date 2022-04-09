Table tennis – ETTU Cup (final): the ALCL Grand-Quevilly, so far, so close





UCAM Cartagena won the ETTU European Cup on Friday, April 8, 2022. However, the Grand-Quevillaises almost turned the situation around before losing 3 to 2 in the return match in Spain.

Beaten in the first leg with the final score of 3 to 0, the ALCL team had to inflict a 3 to 0 or 3 to 1 on the Spaniards to be entitled to play the gold match where each player of a team meet opponent. This didn’t happen, and yet the opportunities were legion. First, Li Sansom dropped a first point that seemed to smile at him to Maria Xiao. She led 2 sets to 1, but above all she had two match points on 5v3 before losing 6v5 with a beautiful play in “sudden death” (in 6 points). The Normans still hoped. They were right. Pauline Chasselin got off to the worst possible start by conceding the first two laps to Dora Madarasz (World No. 64). She recovered and equalized everywhere in two sets. Another sudden death was disputed, but this time it was the Grand-Quevillaise who won 6 to 5. The two teams were 1 on 1. The Grand Quevillaises led 2 to 1 Anas Salpin returned to the track. She faced Silvia Erdelyi against whom she played a powerful, well-orchestrated game, winning the game 3 sets to 1. A great achievement. Grand-Quevilly was close to resetting the counter on the two confrontations by leading 2 to 1. Pauline Chasselin had to take revenge for the first leg against Maria Xiao. Unfortunately, she couldn’t and left the dominance to her rival, especially in the 4th and final set she lost 15-13. UCAM Cartagena equalized (2-2) and were able to lift the cup, the fourth in their history. The last match between Li Sansom and Dora Madarasz was not played. The Grand-Quevillaises sometimes seemed far removed from the Grail. Yet they were so close. It would have been enough for a few sets to turn in their favor to succeed in their quest. † Another tough defeat to digest given the scores that see us lose tonight’s final (Friday 8th April 2022)… Experience is crucial at this level of the competition and we were missing a little something. Nevertheless, a big congratulations to the girls for putting up two great fights both in Grand-Quevilly and Cartagena, President Philippe Barbaray agrees. UCAM Cartagena beats ALCL Grand-Quevilly 3-2 Points for Grand Quevilly: Chasselin beats Madarasz 3-2 (5-11, 6-11, 11-7, 12-10, 6-5); Salpin beats Erdelyi 3-1 (11-6, 12-10, 9-11, 11-8). Points for Cartagena: Xiao defeated Sansom 3-2 (5-11, 11-6, 7-11, 11-8, 6-5); Xiao beats Chasselin 3-1 (11-8, 9-11, 11-7, 15-13); Madarasz beats Samson 3-0.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://5aial.com/table-tennis-ettu-cup-final-the-alcl-grand-quevilly-so-far-so-close/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

