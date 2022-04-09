Heroes galore as Tech drops OU to boost NCAA odds

Next game: No. 44 State of Oklahoma 4/10/2022 | 1 o’clock in the afternoon April 10 (Sun) / 1 p.m. No. 44 State of Oklahoma History

LUBBOCK, Texas With the season on the brink and NCAA Tournament hopes dwindling with only three games to go, the Texas Tech men’s tennis program battled a whopping five match points to beat Oklahoma 4-3 Friday night at the McLeod Tennis Center in the span of four. o’clock and eleven o’clock. minute thriller.

Powered by a pair of clutches wins from Frank Rivero and Dimitrios Azoidis Texas Tech (13-9, 1-2 Big 12) got one step closer to making the program’s fifth consecutive NCAA Tournament appearance.

In what can only be described as an absolute thriller, Ribero sealed the Red Raiders 13th win by overcoming a 3-5 deficit in the third and final set to secure a break and two grabs from the serve that gave him a 6-5 lead and a chance to serve for the game.

After Ribero was broken by love in the 12th game of the set, the Argentinian won the last six points of the tiebreak to take a 7-6(3), 5-7, 7-6(1) win over lane number five to secure.

HOW IT HAPPENED:

Tech took a quick 1-0 lead when Francisco Vitar and Olle Wallin closed the crucial doubles game with a 6-3 victory over field number five.

The victory of Vittar and Wallin then ensured the double point Reed Collier and Azoidis recorded an identical 6-3 victory on lane three.

With the double point in hand, the race to three had begun for the Red Raiders.

After Oklahoma (13-6, 1-1 Big 12) quickly tied the score with a 6-3, 6-3 win at lane six, Wallin responded quickly with a clutch 6-4, 7-5 win at number 82 Mark Mandlik. The win over three was

Wallin’s second-ranked win in the last three Big 12 games.

OU used a late service stoppage on field two and a tiebreak in the second set to tie the score at two, before the Sooners and No. 41 Mason Beiler took a five-and-two win on field one.

Beiler’s win gave the visitors a 3-2 lead.

Powered by a pair of tiebreak wins in the opening set, Tech took an early 1-0 set lead on both lanes four and five. OU tied the matches at four and five in one set later, forcing a pair of decisive third sets.

In the third set on track four, Azoidis used an early break to race out to a three games to one lead. After OU tied the score at three-all, Azoidis won the last three games of the third set, winning 7-6, 2-6, 6-3.

With the score at three-everything, all attention turned to field five.

Ribero and Jordan Hasson split the first six games of the third set, as the score remained tied (3-3 overall and 3-3 in the final set). After Hasson held onto his serve in the seventh game, he broke Ribero and took a 5-3 lead in the set.

Trailing 3-5 and 40-15 in the next game, Ribero won back-to-back points to force a deciding point. The junior eventually won the point to draw within 4-5.

After a quick grab brought the game to five, Ribero broke again and took a 6-5 lead.

Hasson held onto his next service game as the match moved to a tiebreaker in the third set.

In the breaker, Ribero won the first point and seven of eight points in total to secure the Red Raiders’ first Big 12 Conference win of the season.

HEAD COACH DANNY WHITEHEAD:

“The doubles was a huge focus for us. We’ve had a hard time in doubles matches this season and we had a couple of new teams tonight because Illgiz got injured last weekend, which was tough. But credit to my assistants and the guys on the team like France [Vittar] and Olle [Wallin]† Those two guys came in front of us at a huge moment and won on line three. We have a hard time especially there. Little things like that gave us the chance to find a way to win. Winning Franco after five match points was crazy. I’m just really proud of this team because it found a way to beat OU on a night we knew was extremely important for us and our season. We’ve worked really hard and done a lot of good things, but we didn’t get that big win until tonight. It was huge for us to find a way to break through in the greatest moment we’ve experienced yet. I’m really happy and proud for our boys, and I’m thankful for our coaches. This was the ultimate team victory.”

About the occurrence of Azoidis:

“I’m very hard on Dimi in training, but in games he’s someone we can count on to play well in the big moments. He’s done that a lot this season and he’s very consistent in the big moments. also a way to play big and aggressive and that’s what it takes to win these matches you never know on any given day if someone will pull it off or not but i was confident he could do it in the third tonight set would get it done .”

When turning the page to Sunday:

“We need to find a way to recover our legs as best we can, but I don’t think it will be too hard for us to find a way to get back up and running for another Big 12 home game. Oklahoma State is a brand new team and off to an incredible start considering it’s a brand new team and coaching staff they’re doing a great job and are ranked the same way we are It’s a new opportunity for us to bring our

NCAA Tournament resume.”

FRANCO RIBERO:

“This was great and the feeling of playing for Texas Tech and my teammates was really nice. It felt so good to find a way to win. This win meant a lot to us because we are almost missing the NCAA. ” Tournament here for the first time in a while. We played a really good team and loved a way to get a big win, which should hopefully help us make it to the NCAA tournament.”

NEXT ONE:

The Red Raiders return to action on Sunday afternoon when the Oklahoma State Cowboys visit McLeod. The first service is set at 1:00 PM