T&T U-19 female cricketers take on Windwards in T20 series | Local sports

Trinidad and Tobagos Women’s Under-19 cricketers will travel to St Vincent and the Grenadines next week for a series of five T20 matches, April 14-19, which will be part of the team’s preparation for the upcoming West Indies Women U -19 game in July. This will be the first bilateral Womens Under-19 tour between these two areas and in commemoration of the occasion and in anticipation of an ongoing partnership between the Trinidad and Tobago Women Cricket Association (TTWCA) and the Windward Islands Cricket Board (WICB), the teams will play for the Ann Browne-John and Nadica McIntyre (Browne-John/McIntyre) Trophy. Trinidadian Ann Browne-John and Grenadian Nadica McIntyre are two leading advocates of and contributed to the development of West Indian women’s cricket. Browne-John is still actively involved in the cricket administration and is currently the chief selector for West Indian women. She is also a former West Indian player. Until her passing in 2017, McIntyre was a champion and manager of women’s cricket and is said to have represented Grenada at the regional level. WICB President, Dr. Kishore Shallow, said the recognition of the two ladies was well deserved. Womens cricket in the West Indies has survived and progressed through the erratic efforts of the likes of Ann and Nadica. I am delighted to be associated with recognizing these two distinguished contributors to Womens cricket, he said. Meanwhile, Browne-John said: I am humbled by this initiative by WICB and very honored to be recognized in this way, especially with Nadica, who was an avid women’s cricketer. WICB Technical Director Miles Bascombe added: Windwards Crickets continued to emphasize female cricket in line with Trinidad and Tobago, hence the enthusiasm for this tour. I am sure there will be huge learning opportunities for these young players. Selection: T&T: Shalini Samaroo (Captain), Djenaba Joseph, Shunelle Sawh, Katrina Ruben, Kiara Ruben, Samara Ramnath, Aniaya Roberts, KD Jazz Mitchell, Amala Durgadeen, Ayah Baksh, Maria La Foucade, Zakiyah Harrilal, Katelin Singh, Amelia Khan, Kirah manpaul. Arlene Ali (Manager), Kelvin Williams (Coach), Davindra Singh (Assistant Coach), Wayne Samuel (Strength & Conditioning Trainer) and Merissa Aguilleira (Technical Director). Windward Islands: Zaida James (Captain), Jannillea Glasgow, Earnisha Fontaine, Abinie St. Jean, Britney Pascal, Keyeressa Pascall, Schey-Ann Gaynes, Amelia Williams, Kareese Boyea, Selena Ross, Skyy Smith, Nesha Cherry, Namiah Marcellin, Natalia Philip, Cian Felix, Destiny Edward, Lydia Edgar (Manager), Cleton Burnett (Head Coach), Samantha Lynch (Assistant Coach).

