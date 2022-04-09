Men’s Tennis Downs NYU For Third Consecutive Win





Next game: Wilkes University 4/9/2022 | 11 hours April 09 (Sat) / 11 a.m. Wilkes University History HOBOKEN, NJ (April 8, 2022) The Stevens Institute Technology men’s tennis team won twice in doubles, claiming five of six singles flights to defeat New York University7-2 Friday in a non-conference game at the Stevens Tennis Courts. Stevens has now won three consecutive games and improved five of the last six to 5-4. NYU dropped to 0-6. “I’m so proud of how our boys competed against a talented NYU team today,” head coach Steve Gachko said. “We came to the occasion during the big moments and stayed mentally strong throughout the game. Some key wins in singles today will pay off in building our confidence as we move into the second half of our season.” In doubles, graduate student Keegan Morris and freshmen Olof Persson fell 8-4 in first position, but senior Marc Feliu and freshmen Troy Zhang won 8-3 in line two and freshman Sebastian Wroec together with sophomores Aashi Kulakarnic to win 8-4 on line three to send the Ducks into singles with a 2-1 lead. The Ducks started the singles with a win. sophomore Philip Szkudlarskic took his third win of the season with a 7-5, 6-1 triumph over sixth singles. First year Matt Luzzi won a three-set fight one line five with a score of 6-1, 4-6, 10-6. First year Vivek Harinarayan (7-5, 6-4) and Kulakarni (6-1, 6-2) also took victories at third and fourth base, respectively. Next one: Stevens will return to the courts tomorrow, April 9 at 11 a.m. to put their perfect conference record on the line against Wilkes at home on the Stevens Tennis Courts. The Ducks have won all three encounters with the Colonels. Facebook: “Like” Stevens Athletics

